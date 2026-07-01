China property market shows deeper strain as resale prices fall faster

China’s resale-home prices fell 0.42% in June, a faster drop than May, while new-home gains stayed stuck at 0.16%.

Average resale home prices across 100 Chinese cities fell 0.42% month on month in June, a sharper drop than May’s 0.32% decline, adding fresh evidence that China’s property slump is still grinding on. New-home prices rose just 0.16% from a month earlier, matching May’s pace but doing little to suggest a broad recovery.

The split between the resale and new-home markets matters because secondhand prices are a direct gauge of buyer confidence. A faster fall in resale values suggests households are still reluctant to commit, even as policymakers keep trying to steady sentiment with support for both demand and supply. The weakness also shows why China’s housing market remains more than a question of homeownership: it shapes household wealth, consumer spending, local government finances and construction employment, all of which feed into the wider economy.

Official data released on June 16 showed how deep the downturn remained in the first five months of 2026. Real estate development investment fell 16.2% from a year earlier to 3,035.6 billion yuan, while residential investment dropped 15.6%. New-home sales area declined 10.8% and sales value fell 13.5%, underscoring that demand was still soft even as prices drifted lower. Developers’ funding also fell 19.0%, a sign that financing conditions remained tight.

The construction side of the market was just as weak. Floor space under construction fell 12.3% in January to May, new starts dropped 22.6% and completions fell 23.4%. That combination points to a sector still working through excess inventory and cautious lending, especially outside the strongest urban markets.

Market commentary has suggested the rebound is uneven, with first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou holding up better than lower-tier markets that still face oversupply. Even so, the June numbers showed that the broader downturn continued to weigh on confidence, and that repeated policy support had not yet produced a durable turn in demand. For Beijing, the challenge is no longer just stabilizing apartment prices. It is reviving a property market that remains tied to household balance sheets and to the pace of China’s wider recovery.