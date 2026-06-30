China ramps up pressure on Japan with bombers, detentions and rare earth curbs

Chinese and Russian warplanes forced Japan and South Korea to scramble fighters as Beijing piled on export curbs and detentions that hit Japan’s supply chains and citizens.

Chinese and Russian aircraft flew an 11th joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific on June 27, prompting Japan and South Korea to scramble fighters. Japan’s Ministry of Defense has called China’s repeated military activity around Japan a matter of grave concern, and the patrol underscored how Beijing is pressing Tokyo from the air while keeping the confrontation below open conflict.

The pressure campaign has also moved into trade. China tightened controls in January 2026 on exports of dual-use goods to Japan, including rare earths and other sensitive technologies, a move widely read as retaliation for remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan. The restrictions matter well beyond diplomatic signaling: rare earth controls can disrupt Japanese manufacturers that depend on steady access to processed materials and other inputs tied to wider Asian supply chains.

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The legal front has sharpened the strain further. Japanese authorities said Chinese officials detained two Japanese nationals in Dalian on May 18 and May 25 in the same alleged smuggling case. Japan’s consular offices in Shenyang and Dalian were notified, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said both detainees were in good health and that Japan would respond appropriately to protect its citizens.

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The detentions were linked to suspected attempts to export processed rare earth products or other rare earth-related goods from China, adding personnel risk to the economic pressure already facing Japanese firms. That mix of tools, air patrols, export restrictions and criminal enforcement, gives Beijing several ways to raise the cost of defiance without triggering a direct military clash. It also complicates the calculations for Washington, which relies on Japan as a core alliance partner in Indo-Pacific deterrence and as a critical node in supply-chain security. If China can simultaneously threaten Japanese airspace, choke off sensitive materials and detain Japanese nationals, it can test allied resolve while targeting the economic and diplomatic seams that hold the regional order together.