Beijing again called Trump’s election-meddling accusation “groundless” as analysts said China was trying to protect a fragile détente with Washington.

Chinese officials again dismissed Donald Trump’s accusation of election meddling as “groundless,” choosing a restrained response that analysts said reflected Beijing’s effort to preserve a fragile détente with Washington. The exchange underscored how carefully both sides are managing the rhetoric around trade, diplomacy and strategic rivalry to avoid another rupture in already strained ties.

Trump had made a similar charge in 2018, saying China sought to influence the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections because he had challenged Beijing on trade. He did not offer proof for the claim, and Chinese officials rejected it as “unwarranted.” Reuters described that accusation as the opening of a new phase in an escalating pressure campaign between the two governments, which were already locked in a widening contest over tariffs and broader leverage.

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The political dispute has also sat uneasily beside U.S. intelligence findings. Voice of America reported that U.S. intelligence agencies concluded China meddled in both the 2016 and 2018 elections, even as Beijing continued to insist it had never interfered in U.S. elections and had no interest in doing so. Chinese foreign ministry officials have repeatedly framed that position as a matter of principle, saying China does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.

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For Beijing, the calculation appears to be less about conceding the accusation than about limiting the damage. Analysts cited in later coverage said China’s muted response was designed to avoid open escalation and keep a precarious stability in place with Washington, where tensions remain high over trade, diplomacy and military competition. The fact that Trump’s earlier accusation came without proof made it easier for Chinese officials to reject the charge without being pulled into a larger public confrontation.

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The issue is not confined to the U.S.-China relationship. Reuters reported in June 2023 that Taiwan was on alert for Chinese-funded election interference, a reminder that concerns about influence operations remain active in other democracies as well. That wider backdrop has made Beijing’s denials more than a reflexive rebuttal: they are part of a broader effort to manage a relationship that both sides still see as too important to let spiral completely out of control.