China retakes top spot on Top500 supercomputer list with LineShine

China's LineShine took No. 1 on TOP500 with 2.198 exaflop/s, but it ranked only fourth on the AI-leaning HPL-MxP test.

China has retaken the top spot on the TOP500 supercomputer list with LineShine, a system installed at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen that scored 2.198 exaflop/s on the HPL benchmark. The result gives Beijing a symbolic victory in high-performance computing, but it does not settle the broader race for artificial intelligence leadership.

That distinction matters because TOP500 measures one kind of computing power, not the full stack that now drives modern AI. LineShine ranked only fourth on the mixed-precision HPL-MxP benchmark at 7.92 exaflop/s, with a 3.6x speedup, a result TOP500 said fits a CPU-only design without dedicated low-precision accelerators. By contrast, HPL-MxP was created specifically to capture the convergence of high-performance computing and AI-style workloads.

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TOP500 said LineShine uses 13,789,440 cores and is built on a custom LingKun platform with 304-core LX2 processors running at 1.55 GHz, the proprietary LingQi interconnect and Kylin OS. The system was built by the Shenzhen Cloud Computing Center and is the first Chinese machine to reach No. 1 on the list in three years. It also took the No. 1 spot on the HPCG ranking at 22.00 Petaflop/s.

The new list pushed El Capitan down to No. 2. The system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, used by the U.S. government to maintain and develop the nuclear weapons stockpile, was followed by Frontier at No. 3, Aurora at No. 4 and JUPITER Booster at No. 5. TOP500 said the June 2026 release is the 67th edition of the list and was announced June 23 at ISC 2026 in Hamburg.

The ranking carries added political weight because it reflects how nations showcase industrial and strategic strength. China last led the TOP500 in 2017 with Sunway TaihuLight, and LineShine’s return to No. 1 echoes that earlier milestone. The timing also overlaps with President Donald Trump’s June 22 executive orders on quantum computing, which the White House said were meant to accelerate U.S. quantum innovation and strengthen national security.

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Together, the supercomputer ranking and the quantum push point to the same contest: not just who can post the biggest benchmark number, but who can build the chips, software ecosystems and computing infrastructure that will shape the next generation of scientific and military power.