China sanctions Philippine defense chief, targets his family too

China barred Gilberto Teodoro, his wife and children from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, sharpening a feud already fueled by a disputed floating structure.

China escalated its pressure campaign against the Philippines by sanctioning Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his close family, a move that goes beyond symbolism and aims to raise the personal and institutional cost of defying Beijing in the South China Sea. The sanctions, announced by China’s foreign ministry on Thursday, bar Teodoro, his spouse and children from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and prohibit Chinese entities from carrying out transactions, cooperation or other activities with them.

Beijing said Teodoro had repeatedly made erroneous or irresponsible remarks about China that undermined its legitimate interests and bilateral ties. The decision lands on one of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s most forceful security voices, and it is designed to signal that criticism from Manila will draw a direct response, not just diplomatic protest. By extending the penalties to family members, China also sharpened the practical impact, limiting not only travel but also business and institutional contact.

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The sanctions came as tensions were already high over a new maritime dispute. Philippine officials said on June 9 they lodged a diplomatic protest over what Manila called the illegal presence of a floating structure near Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc. The Philippine South China Sea task force said the structure measured about 6 by 6 metres, or roughly 20 by 20 feet, and appeared to have an antenna. Manila asked China to remove it and said it feared the object could be part of an effort to turn the uninhabited atoll into an island base.

For Beijing, the timing suggests a deliberate attempt to widen the pressure. Rather than resolve the dispute, the sanctions are more likely to harden resistance in Manila, where Teodoro has been a central figure in challenging China’s actions. They also complicate day-to-day contact between the two governments at a moment when the risk of miscalculation is rising in crowded and contested waters.

Presidential Communications Office via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Teodoro said on Friday that he would continue doing his duty despite the sanctions and said China punishes people who speak the truth against its deception. He called Beijing’s action “wickedness.” The broader backdrop is no less combustible: next month marks 10 years since the July 2016 arbitral ruling that rejected China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, and the Philippines’ 2026 chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gives the dispute added regional weight.