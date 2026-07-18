China says US will restore Hong Kong special trade status

Beijing said Washington will restore Hong Kong’s special trade status, but the Trump-era revocation order and partial sanctions changes still leave the legal picture unsettled.

China said the United States will restore Hong Kong’s special trade status, a move that would matter far beyond symbolism if it reflects an actual policy reversal in Washington. The claim lands on top of a legal framework that still includes the 2020 order revoking Hong Kong’s preferential treatment, raising immediate questions about whether this is a real rollback, a partial adjustment, or diplomatic messaging.

Hong Kong’s special treatment has shaped customs rules, market access and sanctions exposure since U.S. policy began shifting in 2020. Donald Trump’s executive order on Hong Kong normalization, issued on July 14, 2020, followed his May 30 announcement that the administration would begin eliminating policies that gave Hong Kong special and different treatment from China. The order rested on the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and the Hong Kong Autonomy Act of 2020.

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The immediate legal picture is more limited than a full restoration story suggests. The United States did not renew a national emergency declaration over Hong Kong, which lifted partial sanctions, but the executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special trading status remained in place in related reporting. Reuters Legal said that status had been revoked in response to Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in the city. That means any meaningful restoration would require formal changes inside the U.S. government, not just a statement from Beijing.

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The stakes are concrete for trade and finance. Hong Kong reverts to China tariffs under the Trump order, and trade lawyers said the impact was limited in some areas, but the city’s status still shapes how firms book transactions, move goods and assess compliance risk. Reuters has previously reported that ending Hong Kong’s special status would affect more than 1,300 American companies with business operations in the city. For banks, shipping lines and multinational companies, even a partial shift in Washington’s posture could alter financial flows, sanctions exposure and decisions on where to keep regional headquarters.

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The diplomatic signal would be just as important. Hong Kong remains a gateway between China and international markets, and the territory has spent years trying to preserve that role amid tighter political control from Beijing and repeated friction with Washington. If special trade status were truly restored, it would ease pressure on trade links and likely be read as a thaw in the broader U.S.-China relationship. If it is not, the claim will sit beside the still-active executive order as another reminder that the rivalry is being managed through policy, law and leverage rather than a clean break or reset.