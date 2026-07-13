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China spacecraft reaches mysterious near-Earth asteroid Kamooalewa

China's Tianwen-2 got within 20 kilometers of Kamooalewa after a 400-day, 1 billion-kilometer flight. The probe will try to sample one of Earth's seven quasi-moons.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

3 min read
China spacecraft reaches mysterious near-Earth asteroid Kamooalewa
China spacecraft reaches mysterious near-Earth asteroid Kamooalewa

China's Tianwen-2 probe reached Kamooalewa after a roughly 400-day journey of about 1 billion kilometers, coming to within about 20 kilometers of the asteroid and capturing its first detailed image. The arrival made China the first nation to send a spacecraft to 469219 Kamooalewa, a tiny near-Earth object that has become a high-value target for planetary science and for demonstrating deep-space reach.

The mission matters because Kamooalewa is not a true moon, but one of Earth’s seven known quasi-moons, an object that loops around the Sun in a way that makes it appear to accompany Earth. That unusual orbit, combined with the asteroid’s close stability, gives scientists a rare chance to study how small bodies move through near-Earth space and whether some of them may trace back to larger worlds. China has made the probe its first asteroid sample-return mission, turning the flyby into a test of precision navigation, sampling technology and long-distance operations.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Tianwen-2 lifted off on May 29, 2025, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province aboard a Long March 3B rocket. After its work at Kamooalewa, the spacecraft is scheduled to continue toward the main-belt comet 311P/PANSTARRS, extending the mission from a single target into a longer campaign that spans both near-Earth and main-belt science. That two-step plan underscores the broader strategic value of the mission: it is not only about one asteroid, but about proving that China can move from rendezvous to sampling and then on to another deep-space destination.

Related stock photo
Photo by Rafael Minguet Delgado

Kamooalewa itself was discovered by Pan-STARRS at Haleakala Observatory on April 27, 2016. It is only about 27 meters across and spins once every 28 minutes, a rotation rate that makes close approach and sample collection especially difficult. Some scientists have hypothesized that it may be a fragment of the Moon blasted into space by a major impact, though that idea remains a hypothesis rather than a settled conclusion. Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope in February 2026 added another wrinkle, finding that the asteroid’s reflectance spectrum was less red than earlier ground-based measurements had suggested.

Tianwen-2 — Wikimedia Commons
Nrco0e via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The spacecraft’s first close-up image, taken on July 2, 2026, marked a milestone for both the mission and China’s standing in small-body exploration. In a field where hardware, timing and trajectory control are tightly linked to national prestige, Tianwen-2 has already delivered a demonstration of capability, with sample return still to come later in the program.

Sources

  1. [1]news.google.com
  2. [2]yahoo.com
  3. [3]thesheffieldpress.com
  4. [4]space.com
  5. [5]nytimes.com
  6. [6]english.scio.gov.cn

Tags

#world#China#earth#Kamooalewa
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.