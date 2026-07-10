China successfully recovers first stage of orbital rocket for the first time

China pulled off its first first-stage recovery of an orbital rocket, retrieving a Long March 10B booster offshore about six minutes after separation.

China recovered the first stage of an orbital rocket for the first time on Friday, using a net attached to a sea platform to catch a Long March 10B booster after launch from the Hainan commercial space launch site at 12:15 p.m. local time, or 0415 GMT. The booster returned vertically and was recovered offshore about six minutes after separating from the upper stage, a milestone that Beijing has spent years trying to reach.

The flight marks a direct challenge to the reusable-booster model that SpaceX turned into the industry standard with Falcon 9. Reuse matters because it can cut launch costs, shorten turnaround times and raise cadence, advantages that ripple through commercial satellite deployment and military space access alike. State media said the Long March 10B reusable configuration can carry up to 16,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit, a payload class suited to China’s expanding satellite plans and to the Long March 10 family’s role in the country’s crewed lunar ambitions.

The recovery also follows a run of mixed results for China’s state and commercial rocket builders. The Long March 12B made its surprise debut on June 1, 2026, carrying Qianfan broadband constellation satellites to orbit from southern China, but it did not attempt a landing. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said a recovery test would come later. In December 2025, the Long March 12A reached orbit, but its first-stage recovery attempt failed during descent.

AI-generated illustration

That sequence shows how quickly China’s launch sector has moved from testing to operational pressure. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and LandSpace are all working on reusable designs, as Beijing pushes to close the gap with SpaceX-style reusability. The Long March 10B recovery gives China its clearest proof yet that it can bring an orbital-class booster back intact, even if the technical and economic race with SpaceX remains far from over.