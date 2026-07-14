China tells banks to curb bill re-discounting as rates sink

China told some banks to stop re-discounting bills below 0.5% after month-end rates sank near 0.01%, a sign weak loan demand is warping credit markets.

China’s regulators have told some banks not to re-discount bills below 0.5%, a move aimed at stopping a rush into ultra-cheap paper as loan demand remains weak. Traders said month-end bill rates had fallen to around 0.01%, a level that showed how far the market had drifted from normal pricing.

The guidance points to a deeper strain in China’s credit system. Banks that struggle to find willing borrowers have been using bills to meet lending quotas and park excess liquidity, which can make activity look healthier on paper than it is in the real economy. Two sources said regulators were reacting to bill rates falling too fast and too low, because the collapse in pricing was starting to undermine official efforts to guide expectations.

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The concern is not just about a narrow money-market instrument. One source said the sharp swings in bill rates were becoming a proxy for speculation about credit growth, rather than a clean read on lending conditions. That matters in a banking system where policymakers are already trying to push institutions toward more loan creation without allowing market signals to become detached from underlying demand.

The pressure on lenders has been visible for weeks. The People’s Bank of China instructed some commercial banks to increase lending in June, after similar guidance in the previous two months, underscoring how persistent the weakness in credit demand has been as domestic consumption stays sluggish. The latest bill-market intervention fits the same pattern: Beijing is trying to keep bank behavior and pricing from sending misleading signals while growth remains soft.

Photo by Rafael Minguet Delgado

Market data show how unusual the recent slump was. CEIC’s daily China rediscount rate series reached a record low of 1.500% on July 13, 2026. CEIC’s weighted-average bill-financing rate for China was 1.460% in March 2026, far below its long-run median of 5.390%, a gap that helps explain why regulators moved to stop banks from pushing bill rates lower still. The Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.