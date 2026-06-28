China tightens swap curbs to slow overseas stock exposure

Beijing told brokers to halt new overseas exposure through total return swaps, tightening a $73.5 billion channel into foreign stocks. Private funds now face forced unwinds.

China’s securities regulator ordered brokers to stop offering new foreign exposure through total return swaps, closing a route mainland investors used to reach Hong Kong and U.S. stocks without taking direct offshore positions. The curb hit a market with about 500 billion yuan, or roughly $73.5 billion, in TRS exposure, and much of that risk sits with private funds that have kept overseas allocations at 30% or more.

Institutional clients were told Tuesday evening that they could no longer add new overseas investment exposure through TRS contracts, and several brokers had already begun restricting fresh positions. At least four brokerages, including China International Capital Corp, had tightened access, while about 10 brokers in China are licensed to conduct TRS business, including Citic Securities and China Galaxy Securities. A senior brokerage executive said most outstanding swaps could not be rolled over when they mature, a change that could force funds to unwind positions or scramble for other ways into foreign markets.

AI-generated illustration

The move built on a crackdown in February 2024, when regulators clamped down on the total amount of swap exposure domestic investors could take. It also followed penalties on May 22, 2026, against Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and Longbridge Securities (Hong Kong) Limited for illegal cross-border business operations. The State Council approved a two-year rectification plan, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission and seven other government departments are moving to eradicate illegal cross-border securities, futures and fund operations.

Under that plan, overseas institutions are barred from facilitating new buy orders or capital inflows for existing mainland investors during the wind-down period. Legitimate channels remain open, including Stock Connect, QDII and Wealth Management Connect.

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Foreign shares, especially AI-related names, have rallied sharply, and the tighter swap rules may make it harder for mainland investors to participate in that run without direct overseas positions. If global equities turn more volatile, funds leaning on TRS exposure could be forced into quicker sales, adding another layer of pressure to already sensitive cross-border liquidity.