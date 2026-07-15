China to put American seismologist on espionage trial after two years detained

China is preparing to try U.S. seismologist Youlin Chen on espionage charges after nearly two years in detention, raising the stakes for nuclear-monitoring research.

China is preparing to put American seismologist Youlin Chen on trial for espionage after nearly two years in detention. Chen was arrested at Beijing Capital International Airport on Nov. 5, 2024, as he prepared to fly back to Boston after visiting family in Beijing.

Chen, who became a U.S. citizen in 2011 and lives in Boston, built part of his career around work Washington saw as relevant to North Korea’s nuclear program. A December 2020 paper under his name examined the magnitude of North Korea’s six known nuclear test blasts and ways to distinguish their seismic signatures from earthquakes. The cover page identified the work as written for the State Department’s arms control bureau and approved for public release.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Chen as wrongfully detained on March 19, 2026. Under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act, the State Department makes wrongful-detention determinations, and foreign governments can use such detentions as leverage to seek concessions from the United States. The department says 76 Americans have been brought home since Jan. 20, 2025. Chen is the only American currently held in China who has been given that designation, according to hostage-advocacy groups.

Yufang Rong fears Beijing has already decided the outcome before any hearing begins. China revised its espionage laws in 2024 to broaden the range of activities that can be treated as spying. In serious cases, the penalties can include life in prison or, in extreme circumstances, the death penalty.

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Donald Trump raised Chen’s case with Xi Jinping during a May state visit to Beijing. Global Reach is led by former U.S. national security official Eric Lebson.