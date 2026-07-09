China weighs limited Nvidia H200 chip approvals for top AI firms

China may clear fewer than 200,000 Nvidia H200 chips for Alibaba, ByteDance and DeepSeek, easing one bottleneck while keeping supply tight.

China is weighing limited approvals for Nvidia’s H200 chip for its top artificial intelligence companies, a move that could give Alibaba, ByteDance and DeepSeek access to a scarce but powerful accelerator while keeping the market tightly controlled. The potential approvals could total fewer than 200,000 chips, well below the amounts the companies sought earlier this year, underscoring how Beijing is trying to ration high-end compute rather than open the floodgates.

The H200 sits at the center of that calculation because it is one of Nvidia’s most capable chips for generative AI and high-performance computing. Nvidia says the processor is its first GPU with HBM3E memory, and its published specifications list 141 GB of HBM3e and 4.8 TB/s of bandwidth. That makes it especially attractive for large language models, where memory capacity and throughput can shape how fast firms can train and run systems at scale.

The policy backdrop has already shifted in Washington. On January 13, 2026, the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said H200 export license applications to China would be reviewed case by case, after President Donald Trump announced on December 8, 2025 that the United States would allow H200 and similar products to ship to approved customers in China. The Federal Register rule covers advanced computing commodities such as Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s MI325X, and it applies to end users in China and Macau. Even with that opening, Chinese officials had not yet given the green light, leaving firms caught between U.S. export permissions and Beijing’s own controls.

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That gap matters because China’s AI companies are facing both a hardware shortage and a strategic push for self-reliance. DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip for inference, a step that could reduce dependence on Nvidia and Huawei processors, while earlier approvals for roughly 10 Chinese companies to buy H200 chips had not yet led to shipments. At the same time, other Chinese developers have been shifting toward domestic hardware, including Huawei’s Ascend chips, as foreign access remains uncertain.

The market read the latest reports as a positive sign for Nvidia, but the deeper question is whether any approval would meaningfully loosen China’s AI constraints or simply redistribute a limited stock of high-end compute among the country’s biggest firms. If Beijing clears only a narrow tranche, the result may be less a breakthrough than a managed reprieve for a sector still living with shortages, selective exemptions and a permanent race to secure more powerful chips.