China’s CXMT seeks nearly $9 billion in Shanghai IPO

CXMT priced its Shanghai listing at 8.66 yuan a share, putting nearly $8.6 billion on the line. The cash would fund a bigger push into DDR5 and LPDDR5X chips.

CXMT priced its Shanghai STAR Market offering at 8.66 yuan a share and planned investor subscriptions for July 16, a deal that could raise about 57.9 billion yuan, or $8.55 billion, before any over-allotment option. For ChangXin Memory Technologies, the money would go into production-line and technology upgrades as China pushes harder to cut its dependence on foreign chipmakers.

The Hefei-based company, founded in 2016, makes DRAM memory chips used in mobile phones, PCs, tablets, servers and other consumer products. CXMT has focused on DDR5 and LPDDR5X products as it tries to move beyond the long shadow of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two global leaders it has been seen trailing technologically for years.

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The planned listing is more than a financing event. It is another bid by China to build a domestic semiconductor base resilient enough to support artificial intelligence development even as export controls and equipment bottlenecks keep pressure on the supply chain. Memory chips sit at the center of that effort because AI servers, data centers and consumer electronics all depend on them in volume, and the company’s own prospectus says the proceeds will help modernize the lines that make them.

CXMT’s scale gives the offering extra weight. Some coverage has described it as China’s largest DRAM maker, and other reports say it reached its first annual profit in 2025 after years of heavy spending. Its revenue also surged in 2025 and early 2026 as the memory-chip cycle improved, giving investors a better backdrop for a deal of this size. Even so, the company still faces the same structural challenge that has defined China’s chip ambitions for years: turning state-backed capital into manufacturing depth that can compete with the most advanced foreign producers.

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The company has drawn support from local and state-backed capital since its start in Anhui, including the Hefei Municipal Government and the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. That funding network now matters as much as the IPO itself. A successful listing would not only give CXMT fresh cash, it would also signal that China can still mobilize domestic capital for a strategic sector at a time when semiconductors have become a geopolitical asset, not a niche industrial product.