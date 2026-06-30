China's top diplomat to visit four Nordic countries in July

Wang Yi will travel to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway as Beijing tries to steady ties with Nordic capitals that are increasingly security-focused.

China will send Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway from July 2 to July 8, a Nordic tour that lands as European governments weigh trade ties against sharper concerns over security and strategic dependence. The trip gives Beijing direct access to four capitals that remain commercially important but have grown more cautious on China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the visits came at the invitation of Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Sweden’s foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, Finland’s foreign minister Elina Valtonen and Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide. In a regular Tuesday briefing, ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the four countries were among the first in Europe to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with New China and described the relationship as one with a profound history of friendship.

Beijing is also putting a practical agenda on the table. Chinese state media said the talks are expected to cover green transition, trade and investment, and scientific and technological innovation. The foreign ministry said the four Nordic states share a consensus with China on multilateralism, free trade and climate action, a message aimed at keeping economic and diplomatic channels open even as political trust in Europe frays.

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The visit comes against a more difficult European backdrop. The European External Action Service says EU-China relations have become increasingly complex and describes China as a partner for cooperation, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. It said the EU and China were major trading partners, with bilateral trade worth €730 billion in 2024. The EEAS has also raised concerns about economic coercion, boycotts of European goods and export controls on critical raw materials.

Arctic questions are part of the same pressure point. The EEAS says developments in the Arctic have far-reaching effects beyond the region and that cross-border challenges such as climate change require cooperation. That matters for Norway and Finland in particular, where Arctic access, supply chains and security alignments now sit closer together than before.

Source: globalbankingandfinance.com

Wang’s trip also fits a recurring pattern. In 2025, he made a Europe visit ahead of the July 2025 EU-China summit, a reminder that Beijing has been using high-level travel to slow the diplomatic drift that has widened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the tightening of technology controls. The Nordic tour is unlikely to reset relations on its own, but it shows China is still trying to preserve access in a part of Europe where commercial pragmatism now comes with firmer limits.