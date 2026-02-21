A nostalgic lifestyle trend dubbed ‘old-school humans’ is captivating Chinese youth, amassing over 1 billion views online and reshaping digital culture.

Chinese youth are propelling a cultural wave known as the ‘old-school humans’ style, a nostalgic trend that has quickly become a dominant force across the country’s digital landscape. According to the South China Morning Post, stories under this theme have collectively garnered more than 1 billion views online, highlighting a widespread embrace of retro values and analog lifestyles among young internet users.

What Is the ‘Old-School Humans’ Style?

The ‘old-school humans’ (老古人 or laoguren) trend refers to a growing movement among Chinese youth that romanticizes and adopts the habits, routines, and aesthetic of previous generations. Advocates of this trend often seek out simpler pleasures, such as hand-writing letters, reading physical books, using vintage technology, or engaging in face-to-face communication—activities that stand in contrast to the fast-paced, digital-first culture prevalent on China’s major social platforms.

How the Trend Went Viral

This movement’s rapid ascent is closely tied to the explosive growth of China’s online population, which surpassed 1 billion internet users in 2023. Social media platforms like Douyin, Bilibili, and Xiaohongshu have become fertile ground for ‘old-school humans’ content, with youth-driven stories and videos amassing staggering engagement numbers. The South China Morning Post reports that related stories have accumulated more than 1 billion views, reflecting both the scale and velocity of the trend’s popularity.

According to the QuestMobile 2023 China New Media User Insights Report, digital content consumption among Gen Z has reached record highs, but there is also a growing appetite for content that offers respite from algorithm-driven feeds and constant connectivity.

China’s Gen Z demographic is especially active online, with over 280 million individuals, many of whom have expressed interest in offline experiences and retro pastimes as a form of self-expression and escape from digital fatigue.

Why Are Young People Turning to the Past?

Multiple analyses point to a combination of nostalgia, digital burnout, and the desire for authenticity as key drivers of the ‘old-school humans’ phenomenon. As algorithmically tailored content and rapid-fire trends dominate the short video industry, some users have begun to seek out analog experiences as a way to slow down and reconnect with themselves and their communities.

The 2024 China Internet Buzzwords Report identifies ‘old-school humans’ as one of the year’s dominant memes, noting that it often appears alongside terms like ‘offline gathering,’ ‘handmade,’ and ‘retro tech.’

Experts suggest this nostalgia is both a reaction to—and a subtle critique of—the hyper-efficient, always-online culture that characterizes much of modern youth life in China.

Societal and Market Impact

The popularity of the ‘old-school humans’ trend has not gone unnoticed by brands and content creators. Businesses have responded by launching product lines inspired by vintage aesthetics, while creators and influencers are producing more content that highlights analog hobbies, retro fashion, and traditional crafts.

At the same time, the trend has sparked wider conversations about digital wellness and the importance of balancing online and offline experiences. Market analysts from QuestMobile and China Internet Watch note that Gen Z’s shifting preferences may influence broader consumer behavior, particularly in sectors like publishing, stationery, and lifestyle services that cater to nostalgia and hands-on activities.

Trend Outlook: A Lasting Shift or Fleeting Meme?

While the viral success of ‘old-school humans’ content indicates a robust appetite for nostalgia, some observers caution that the trend may ebb as digital culture continues to evolve. Nonetheless, its resonance with young people highlights deeper anxieties and aspirations surrounding technology, identity, and well-being in China’s rapidly changing society.

As the digital landscape grows ever more interconnected—China’s online population reached over 1 billion users—the enduring popularity of ‘old-school humans’ suggests that the desire for simplicity and authenticity remains strong among the next generation.