Chinese dissident Dong Guangping reaches Toronto after sea escape

Dong Guangping reached Toronto after a 30-hour inflatable-boat crossing of the Yellow Sea, capping a fourth bid to reunite with family in Canada.

Dong Guangping reached Toronto, where his family lives, after a 30-hour escape across the Yellow Sea in an inflatable rubber boat. South Korean authorities found the 68-year-old near Taean, on South Korea’s west coast, on May 25, 2026, and referred him to prosecutors without detention on suspicion of violating immigration law.

Dong, a former Chinese police officer and human-rights activist, has spent years trying to escape Beijing’s reach. He had fled China three other times before this crossing, including attempts through Thailand and Vietnam, but each earlier bid ended with his deportation back to China. This latest journey made Toronto his fourth attempt at family reunification in Canada.

His arrival has sharpened attention on the narrow options available to Chinese dissidents once they leave the mainland. Family members in Canada, including Katherine Dong and Sheng Xue, spent years pressing for his release and reunification, with public appeals and letters sent to the Chinese embassy in Ottawa and the Vietnamese embassy in Ottawa. Rights groups urged South Korea not to return him to China, warning that the case showed how transnational repression can follow critics across borders.

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Supporters say they have credible word that Dong has been imprisoned in China since October and is being held in the Zhengzhou No. 3 Detention Centre in Henan. That detail has made his sea escape more than a personal flight to safety: it has become another test of whether democratic countries can offer durable refuge to high-profile critics whose home governments continue to project power far beyond their own territory.