Chinese mathematicians win Fields Medal for the first time

Wang Hong and Deng Yu became the first Chinese nationals to win the Fields Medal, sharing the 2026 prize with two other mathematicians in Philadelphia.

Chinese mathematicians Wang Hong and Deng Yu won the Fields Medal on July 23 in Philadelphia, becoming the first Chinese nationals ever to receive mathematics’ highest honor. The awards were announced at the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Congress of Mathematicians, where four medalists were named in all.

The International Mathematical Union awards the Fields Medal every four years at the congress to recognize outstanding mathematical achievement for work already done and the promise of future breakthroughs. The committee normally selects at least two medalists and strongly prefers four, a format that has made the prize one of the field’s most watched institutional signals about where mathematical leadership is headed.

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Wang’s work drew attention for resolving the dimensional Kakeya conjecture in three dimensions, a problem described in coverage as more than a century old. Deng and Wang were also reported to have been former Peking University classmates, linking the result to one of China’s best-known mathematical pipelines at a moment when elite math talent is increasingly global and intensely competed for by universities and research centers.

The 2026 medal list also included John Pardon and Jacob Tsimerman, underscoring the breadth of the prize and the concentration of top-tier work in a single congress. The International Congress of Mathematicians ran in Philadelphia from July 23 to 30, and the ceremony placed the Chinese breakthrough on the same stage as other major advances in the discipline.

Source: news.cn

Peking University publicly congratulated Wang Hong and Deng Yu after the announcement and called the medal the highest honor in mathematics. The reaction in Chinese media was immediate and emphatic because the result carried more than symbolic weight: it marked a first for Chinese nationals in a prize created nearly 90 years ago and used worldwide as a measure of who is shaping the frontier of research.