Chip selloff drags Wall Street lower as AI trade cools

Chip stocks pulled Wall Street down for the day and the week as investors questioned whether AI valuations had outrun the spending behind them.

Semiconductor selling dragged Wall Street lower on July 17, leaving the Nasdaq, Dow industrials and S&P 500 in the red as investors pulled back from the market’s most crowded AI winners. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index was heading toward its steepest weekly drop in the cited period, a sharp break for a group that has carried much of this year’s technology rally.

The slide showed a change in tone rather than a one-day wobble. Traders were reassessing whether the AI trade had become stretched after months of enthusiasm and valuation gains, with doubts building that spending on the AI buildout can justify the lofty prices now attached to chipmakers and related names. A new model from China’s Moonshot AI added to the unease, feeding the sense that the competitive landscape around artificial intelligence is changing fast.

AI-generated illustration

That matters because semiconductor stocks sit at the center of cloud computing, AI training, consumer electronics and global supply chains. When they weaken, the selling can spread quickly through major benchmarks, both because of their heavy index weight and because many investors treat them as a clean proxy for growth expectations. A broad chip pullback therefore hits more than a narrow corner of Wall Street: it can reach retirement accounts tied to index funds, reset near-term earnings expectations and force a fresh look at how much capital technology companies are willing to pour into data centers, accelerators and other AI infrastructure.

Photo by Rafael Minguet Delgado

The pressure was not confined to stock prices. U.S. equity funds saw outflows in the week through July 15 as chip stocks slid and rising U.S.-Iran tensions overshadowed strong corporate earnings and cooler inflation data. That combination suggests investors were not simply taking profits after a strong run; they were shifting exposure away from the same high-flying names that had dominated the market’s advance.

Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The weakness had already been building. Chip stocks were described as being in a rocky patch on July 13, and the July 17 selloff extended that move into a broader market reset. For now, the AI and semiconductor trade remains powerful, but the latest drop showed how quickly sentiment can turn when investors start asking whether future growth has already been priced in.