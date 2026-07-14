Chipotle opens first Mexico restaurant in Monterrey area

Chipotle will open its first Mexico restaurant in San Pedro Garza García, testing whether its burrito model can win over Mexican diners. It plans more sites in Nuevo León and Mexico City.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first restaurant in Mexico on Thursday in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León.

The opening comes through Chipotle’s partnership with Alsea, the Latin American and European restaurant operator, under a development agreement the two companies announced in April 2025. The first site is meant to serve as a proof-of-concept, helping the chain learn local consumer preferences before it adds more restaurants in Nuevo León later in 2026 and expands into Mexico City in 2027.

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The company is bringing the same core menu it sells elsewhere: burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas prepared fresh throughout the day without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chief executive Scott Boatwright said Chipotle is entering Mexico with respect for the country’s culinary heritage, while chief business development officer Nate Lawton said the company believes there is strong interest in high-quality, freshly prepared food with customization and convenience.

After the April 2025 announcement, Chipotle shares fell more than 3% and Alsea’s rose nearly 3%. Analysts pointed to Taco Bell’s failed attempts in Mexico as a warning, and Chipotle was already weighing tariff and raw-material cost pressures in February 2025.

Source: MediaRoom

Mexico will be Chipotle’s seventh international market, after Canada, the U.K., France and Germany, and Alsea operates more than 4,700 units across Mexico, Spain, Chile, Colombia, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Paraguay. The company’s first overseas development agreement, signed in July 2023 with Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, has already produced three restaurants in Kuwait and two in the United Arab Emirates.