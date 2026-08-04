Chipotle removes jalapeños from stores amid Minnesota salmonella probe

Chipotle pulled jalapeños from Minnesota stores and other sites after a salmonella probe tied 110 cases. Officials said 89% of interviewed patients ate at Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill removed jalapeños from some restaurants on Aug. 4 after public health authorities in Minnesota investigated a salmonella outbreak tied to the supply chain. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company said the Minnesota Department of Health had confirmed it had no ongoing concerns with Chipotle, but it pulled the peppers anyway as a precaution after identifying them as a potential common ingredient.

The move reached beyond one state. Chipotle said the outbreak was affecting several food service retailers in Minnesota, and the peppers were removed from Minnesota restaurants and other locations that received the product. The company said it was cooperating with public health authorities and, under its health and safety protocols, replaced the jalapeños with product from another grower to keep restaurants supplied.

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Minnesota health officials had identified 110 salmonella javiana cases tied to the outbreak. In interviews with patients, 89% said they ate at Chipotle, a clue that helps investigators focus on a shared ingredient or supplier when illnesses point to multiple locations. That is why chains often isolate a suspect item quickly, even before officials determine whether it caused the outbreak or simply traveled through the same distribution channel.

For diners, the immediate issue is symptoms. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain, and it can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone who recently ate at a Chipotle restaurant in the affected area and later develops those symptoms should watch for updates from the company and local health departments.

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The episode also carried a market cost. Chipotle shares fell on Aug. 4 after the possible link to the outbreak emerged, underscoring how a food-safety inquiry that starts with one ingredient can quickly become a broader test of consumer trust, supplier controls and restaurant operations.