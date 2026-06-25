Chris Evert to miss Wimbledon as ovarian cancer returns

Chris Evert will miss Wimbledon after scans showed her ovarian cancer had returned, turning her absence into a stark reminder of recurrence, follow-up care and treatment.

Chris Evert will miss Wimbledon this year after learning over the weekend, following CT and PET scans, that her ovarian cancer had returned. The 71-year-old Hall of Famer is undergoing treatment, and the recurrence means one of tennis’s most familiar figures will not be in London for the tournament she helped define.

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021 and disclosed in December 2023 that it had come back. Related coverage says she has already had surgery and plans to begin chemotherapy soon, a sequence that reflects how closely recurrence can be followed by renewed monitoring and another round of treatment after remission.

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Evert’s absence carries weight well beyond a single broadcast assignment. Wimbledon lists her as a three-time women’s singles champion, and the Women’s Tennis Association says her two-handed backhand revolutionized the sport. The WTA also credits her with a 90.09 percent career winning percentage, the highest in professional tennis history.

Her rivalry with Martina Navratilova is also part of the tournament’s own history. Wimbledon says the two met 80 times, and a Netflix documentary on Evert and Navratilova is due for release on June 26, just three days before Wimbledon begins on June 29 and runs through July 12.

Source: news10.com

Mike McQuade, ESPN’s executive vice president of production, said, “We will certainly miss her at Wimbledon and wish her all the best. We look forward to having her back with us whenever she feels ready to return.” Evert has long served as a commentator and a visible presence around the sport, which makes her absence especially noticeable as Wimbledon opens and attention turns again to its past champions.

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Evert has previously used her cancer disclosure to urge people to know their family history and advocate for themselves. Her latest decision to step back from professional commitments over the next few months puts that message back in view, this time through the reality of scans, surgery and chemotherapy for a player whose legacy is woven into Wimbledon’s own story.