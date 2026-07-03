Chris Froome retires after 19-year career, ends Tour de France era

Chris Froome ended a 19-year career at 41, closing out four Tour de France wins and seven Grand Tours after a 2025 training crash.

Chris Froome ended a 19-year professional career on Thursday at a Škoda event in Barcelona, drawing a line under one of the most successful and influential runs in modern road cycling. The 41-year-old Briton leaves the sport with seven Grand Tour victories and a record that helped define an era.

Froome won the Tour de France four times, in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and added the Giro d’Italia in 2018 and the Vuelta a España in 2011 and 2017. Born in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 20, 1985, Froome became one of the most decorated Grand Tour riders of his generation after earlier spending five months as a trainee at the UCI World Cycling Centre in 2007.

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His career was transformed under Team Sky, later INEOS Grenadiers, alongside figures such as Dave Brailsford and Richie Porte, as British cycling built a machine designed to win three-week stage races. Froome became the face of that ambition, and his four Tour titles matched no other rider in the modern British era. He also lifted Britain’s expectations around what a Grand Tour contender could look like, from preparation and marginal gains to control over the race’s decisive mountain days and time trials.

The final stretch was far harsher. Froome has not raced since a serious training crash in August 2025, and his contract with Israel-Premier Tech expired at the end of that year. The team had already made clear in November 2025 that he would not be part of its 2026 roster, leaving his future uncertain before retirement became official. His latest setback followed the high-speed crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June 2019, when multiple fractures ended his challenge for a fifth Tour de France title and changed the course of the rest of his career.

Christophe Badoux via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Škoda named Froome an international Brand Cycling Ambassador in June 2026, a reminder that his profile remained high even as his racing days faded. The retirement closes the book on a rider who moved from Nairobi to the top of the Tour de France podium, and from British cycling’s project rider to the standard by which a decade of Grand Tour dominance was measured.