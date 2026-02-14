Chris Paul Retires After 21 Legendary NBA Seasons

Chris Paul, one of basketball’s most respected point guards, retires after a 21-season NBA journey marked by excellence and recent challenges.

Chris Paul, widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, has announced his retirement after 21 seasons in the league. The news, covered by both the New York Post and TMZ, marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned over two decades and included both dazzling highs and a challenging final stretch.

Two Decades of Excellence

Paul’s retirement closes the book on a career defined by consistent excellence, leadership, and an enduring impact on the game. Entering the NBA as the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Paul quickly established himself as a premier playmaker. He leaves the game ranked third on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard, trailing only John Stockton and Jason Kidd, and among the top in career steals.

21 NBA seasons played

played Multiple-time All-Star and All-NBA selection

Led the league in assists per game four times and steals per game six times

Career averages of 17.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game

Legacy as a Floor General and Leader

Paul’s influence went far beyond the stat sheet. Known for his basketball IQ and leadership, he was the engine behind multiple playoff runs with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and other franchises. His ability to elevate teammates and orchestrate offenses set a standard for the modern point guard.

Throughout his career, Paul collected a long list of honors, including:

12 NBA All-Star selections

11 All-NBA Team nods

9 NBA All-Defensive Team selections

Rookie of the Year in 2006

Off the court, Paul was also a key figure in the NBA Players Association, serving as president and advocating for player rights and league improvements.

Tumultuous Final Months

As reported by the New York Post, Paul’s last NBA campaign was marked by uncertainty and transition. The final months of his career saw reduced minutes, a shifting role, and speculation about his future. Despite these challenges, Paul’s professionalism and competitive spirit remained evident until the end.

TMZ noted that, even in his final year, Paul continued to contribute valuable minutes, mentoring younger teammates and showcasing flashes of his trademark playmaking. His retirement, while expected by some league insiders, still resonated with fans and fellow players, many of whom took to social media to express their gratitude and admiration.

Statistical Legacy and Career Milestones

Paul retires with a host of individual milestones and statistical achievements that place him among the game’s all-time greats. His career totals include:

Over 20,000 points scored

More than 11,000 assists

Nearly 2,700 steals

Multiple seasons among league leaders in advanced metrics such as Player Efficiency Rating and Win Shares

For those interested in a deeper dive into Paul’s numbers, Basketball-Reference and NBA.com offer comprehensive statistical breakdowns of his career.

Paul’s Place in NBA History

While Paul never captured an elusive NBA championship, his legacy as a transformative playmaker and team leader is secure. He leaves the game as one of the most respected veterans and is widely expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. His career earnings, leadership roles, and on-court achievements set a benchmark for future generations of point guards.

Looking Ahead

As Chris Paul moves into retirement, speculation turns to his next chapter—potentially in broadcasting, coaching, or executive roles within basketball. Regardless of what the future holds, his impact on the sport is indelible, and his contributions will be celebrated for years to come.