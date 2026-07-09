Christian Pulisic diagnosed with fractured right leg after Belgium loss

Christian Pulisic’s fractured right leg ended his World Cup and left the U.S. men’s team facing a deeper question: how far it can go without its most decisive player.

Christian Pulisic was diagnosed with a fractured right leg after the United States’ 4-1 World Cup round-of-16 loss to Belgium, a setback that took the U.S. men’s national team’s central attacking threat off the board and exposed how heavily the roster has leaned on one player.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said the diagnosis came after an X-ray and MRI on Tuesday. Reports described the injury more specifically as a bone bruise and microfracture of the tibia and fibula in Pulisic’s right leg, a combination that was expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Pulisic was hurt in the 52nd minute in Seattle after striking a leg of Belgium captain Youri Tielemans while attempting a shot. He stayed in the match at first, but his movement was visibly limited and he left in the 59th minute. The injury left the Americans without their most recognizable and productive attacking player at the moment the game was slipping away.

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The competitive damage was immediate. Belgium’s 4-1 win ended the U.S. run in the tournament, and Pulisic’s absence sharpened the scrutiny around a team that had built much of its offensive identity around his pace, dribbling and finishing. Even if the United States had advanced, Pulisic would not have been available for the rest of the tournament.

The setback also carried implications beyond the national team. Pulisic plays professionally for AC Milan, and the injury could affect his club season as well, adding another layer of uncertainty for a player whose importance stretches from the U.S. setup to one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Reto Stauffer via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For U.S. Soccer, the injury was more than a medical update. It was a reminder that the team’s ceiling still rises and falls with Pulisic, and that the next phase for the program will be judged not just by whether it can qualify and compete, but by whether it can survive a major stage without the one player opponents most fear.