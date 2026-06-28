Christiansen praises Panama's effort after Gold Cup quarterfinal exit

Panama fell to Honduras in a penalty shootout, and Christiansen defended a team that went 3-for-3 in the group stage but still lacked finishing.

Panama’s Gold Cup run ended in a penalty shootout loss to Honduras, but Thomas Christiansen left little doubt about how he viewed his squad’s performance. The Panama coach said his team competed well in all three matches, then pointed to the same flaw that has shadowed the national side in decisive moments: a lack of sharpness and efficiency in front of goal.

Panama had reached the quarterfinals with a perfect group stage, beating Guadalupe, Guatemala and Jamaica to collect nine points from nine possible. That start gave Christiansen’s side control, order and momentum, yet it did not translate into survival once the knockout rounds demanded cleaner finishing and a steadier edge under pressure. The quarterfinal exit against Honduras, decided from the penalty spot, turned a strong tournament opening into another abrupt end.

Christiansen has made clear throughout the Gold Cup that he views the broader process as more important than one trophy. He said he would rather qualify for the World Cup than win the Gold Cup, a line that framed Panama’s tournament as one checkpoint in the road toward 2026 rather than a final destination. That stance helps explain why he has continued to defend the team’s effort even after elimination, emphasizing the commitment behind the results rather than only the result itself.

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The result also reopened questions about Christiansen’s future. FEPAFUT said he had reached 73 matches in charge of Panama, a span that includes some of the country’s most significant recent milestones: the 1-0 win over the United States in World Cup qualifying on October 10, 2021, and the first official away victory over Costa Rica, another 1-0 result, in Concacaf Nations League play in 2023. Media reports said his contract ends on July 31 and that the federation wants to renew him, leaving Panama to weigh a coach who has raised the standard against a recurring ceiling that still has not been broken.