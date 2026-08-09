Christopher Lambert leaves Pennsylvania comic con after reported medical emergency

Christopher Lambert left Steel City Con after collapsing while signing autographs, and his reps said the 69-year-old was “perfectly ok” and recovering in his hotel room.

Christopher Lambert left Steel City Con in Monroeville after a reported medical emergency while signing autographs, and organizers canceled photo opportunities tied to his appearance. The 69-year-old Highlander star was taken away by ambulance after collapsing at Pennsylvania’s largest comic con, with fans in the hall later describing the episode as scary to witness in person.

Steel City Con bills itself as Pennsylvania’s premier comic con and held its Aug. 7-9 event at Monroeville Convention Center in the Pittsburgh area. Lambert has remained a convention draw for fans of Highlander, Mortal Kombat and other genre work, which made his abrupt exit especially visible on a packed show floor built around autograph lines and staged photo sessions.

Lambert’s representatives said the episode was linked to low blood sugar after he had not eaten or slept enough. They also said he was “perfectly ok” and recovering in his hotel room. Cosmic Book News said Lambert was expected to return Sunday, but Steel City Comic Con’s Facebook post said he had to leave because of a medical issue, with return time listed as TBD and a photo op canceled. A separate post used the phrase personal issue and said a meeting had been canceled because of missing team members.

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The incident put a spotlight on how fan conventions handle sudden health emergencies involving older celebrity guests, where a single autograph line can shift from routine to urgent in moments. Lambert’s profile and age make the case more notable: he has long been a familiar face on the convention circuit, and his schedule has also drawn attention before. In March 2025, TMZ reported that he was recovering after falling down hotel stairs and injuring his back.

For Steel City Con, the immediate response was public and practical: an ambulance, a cleared schedule, and event updates that moved quickly from appearance programming to safety and uncertainty over whether Lambert could return. In a crowded convention setting, that kind of interruption is now part of the operational reality for organizers booking aging stars who still pull lines of fans.