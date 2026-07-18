Christopher Nolan's Odyssey cast reveals Matt Damon, Zendaya roles

Matt Damon plays Odysseus and Zendaya is Athena in Nolan’s 2-hour-52-minute IMAX epic, which opened worldwide July 17 after a New York premiere.

Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, Zendaya is Athena, and Christopher Nolan has turned Homer’s nearly 3,000-year-old epic into an IMAX-sized studio release that opened worldwide through Universal Pictures on July 17. The New York premiere on July 15 put Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Charlize Theron on the same carpet, making the casting rollout part of the movie’s event status rather than a separate publicity beat.

The role assignments show how Nolan is translating myth into contemporary star power. Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Tom Holland is Telemachus, John Leguizamo is Eumaeus, Himesh Patel is Eurylochus, and Lupita Nyong’o plays both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra. Damon’s Odysseus carries the center of the story, the king of Ithaca who returns home after the Trojan War, while Zendaya’s Athena gives the film a godlike counterweight that fits Nolan’s habit of pairing recognizable faces with high-concept structure.

Photo by Jan van der Wolf

The production has been mounted on the scale of a prestige blockbuster. The film was shot entirely on IMAX film and IMAX 70mm, with locations spanning Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara and Malta. Its runtime is listed at 2 hours and 52 minutes, and its rating is R, details that put it closer to a premium-format roadshow than a standard studio tentpole. An estimated budget of $250 million further signals the level of resources behind the adaptation.

BrokenSphere via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The publicity push has also leaned hard into the ensemble. Cast interviews have centered on the mechanics of putting Homer on screen, and Damon said he got “no special treatment” on set and that “everybody’s on equal footing.” That message matters in a film built around a story of disguise, loyalty and homecoming, with actors as bankable as Hathaway, Holland, Zendaya and Nyong’o serving a narrative that has survived for almost 3,000 years. Nolan’s challenge is not just making The Odyssey legible for a mass audience, but giving it the scale, severity and awards-season gravity that his biggest releases tend to chase.