Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey surges past $264 million worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey reached $264.1 million worldwide as a $124.5 million domestic launch and $139.6 million overseas debut turned into an early global event.

The studio behind The Odyssey said the film had generated $264.1 million in worldwide ticket sales, a haul that put Christopher Nolan’s Homer adaptation into the top tier of 2026 tentpoles almost immediately. The total, announced as the film’s rollout gathered pace, underscored how quickly a prestige release can turn into a global box-office test.

The opening split shows where the momentum came from. Associated Press coverage said The Odyssey began with an estimated $124.5 million in domestic ticket sales and $139.6 million overseas, a rare balance that suggests the movie connected well beyond North America. Released on July 17, the film arrived as a broad summer event rather than a niche awards-season play, and its first weekend numbers reflected that strategy.

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Advance interest was already running hot before the first full weekend. Forbes said the film made $17.6 million in preview screenings on July 17, while Screen reported $16.7 million in North American previews and $22.2 million from first international markets. Deadline said the movie was heading toward a near-$40 million global debut before the final opening figures were tallied. That kind of buildup is usually reserved for franchise installments or films with unusually strong brand recognition, and Nolan’s name appears to have carried much of that weight.

The performance matters because theatrical box office is still one of the clearest measures of whether audiences will leave streaming at home for a shared large-format experience. A worldwide total above $250 million gives Universal Pictures a powerful early marker for overseas expansion, premium screens and future release planning. It also raises the stakes for how the film is positioned in awards discussions, where commercial scale and cultural visibility can reinforce each other.

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Nolan has made the production’s ambition part of the story. Reuters reported on July 7 that Matt Damon called The Odyssey the most challenging film of his career, and Reuters also reported that Nolan described adapting the epic for the big screen as challenging. Those remarks fit the scale of the release now visible in the numbers: a $264.1 million start, driven by a large domestic opening and a strong international response, makes The Odyssey one of the clearest recent signs that audience appetite for prestige spectacle is still real when the event is big enough.