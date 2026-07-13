Chronic inflammation may harm mental health and cognitive function

Inflammation may be doing more than causing aches. New reviews and a King’s College London study link it to depression, brain fog and slower cognitive function.

Inflammation starts as the body’s repair system, but when it lingers in healthy tissue it can show up as more than aches and headaches. New reviews and a King’s College London study now connect that persistent state to depression, brain fog and slower cognitive performance.

When the immune response turns chronic

Inflammation is useful when it responds to injury or infection, but it becomes harmful when it appears in healthy tissues or lasts too long. That is the setting in which people often notice fatigue, muscle aches and headaches, along with a broader pattern of poor energy and feeling unwell.

The same process has been linked to cancer and high blood pressure, which is one reason clinicians treat chronic inflammation as a whole-body issue rather than a narrow lab finding. The newer concern is that the brain may be part of that same picture, not just a bystander.

What the evidence says about mood

A 2024 review in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity pulled together evidence connecting inflammation and depression and also examined anti-inflammatory strategies, including questions about how well they work and how safe they are. A 2025 Nature review went further by looking at circulating C-reactive protein, or CRP, and found associations with depression and cognitive performance in both cross-sectional and longitudinal analyses.

That distinction matters. Associations do not prove that inflammation causes depression in every case, and they do not mean a single blood marker can explain every symptom. They do show that inflammatory biology keeps appearing alongside mood and cognitive problems often enough that researchers now treat it as a serious lead, not a side note.

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How inflammation could affect the brain

The most concrete mechanism in the notes comes from researchers at King’s College London, whose 2026 study in Nature Communications found that a molecule involved in the inflammatory response can prevent hippocampal stem cells from developing into new neurons. The hippocampus is central to memory formation and learning, so blocking new neuron growth there offers a plausible route from long-term inflammation to cognitive decline.

That finding fits several conditions where inflammation and brain symptoms overlap. The researchers pointed to possible relevance for Alzheimer’s disease, aging, depression and lingering neurological effects of viral infections. The work does not prove a single cause for all of these illnesses, but it gives inflammation a biological pathway into memory and thinking.

Why depression and inflammation can look alike

Depression is not just sadness, and it is not only a mood disorder. The National Institute of Mental Health says it is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States, and it can cause difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions. It can also be linked with increased inflammation and physical symptoms such as fatigue, headaches and digestive problems.

That overlap makes self-diagnosis unreliable. A person who feels tired, foggy and irritable could be dealing with chronic inflammation, depression, another medical condition, or some combination of all three. The World Health Organization says depression affects about 332 million people worldwide, and it can disrupt life in the community, at home, at work and in school, which is why persistent symptoms deserve a real evaluation rather than a guess.

CDC FastStats data released in 2026, based on the 2025 National Health Interview Survey, found that 4.5% of U.S. adults age 18 and older reported regular feelings of depression. That figure does not capture every symptom pattern linked to inflammation, but it shows how common depressive symptoms are in everyday life and how much room there is for confusion when physical and mental symptoms blur together.

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What to watch for, and when to get checked

The practical threshold is not whether inflammation is present in theory. It is whether symptoms are persistent, worsening or starting to interfere with daily life. Difficulty concentrating, memory problems, trouble making decisions, ongoing fatigue, headaches or digestive complaints can fit depression, inflammatory illness or something else entirely.

A medical evaluation becomes especially important when these symptoms keep you from functioning at work, school or home, or when they become part of a broader pattern of low mood and mental slowing. The goal is not to label every bad week as inflammation. It is to avoid missing a treatable condition because the signs were mistaken for ordinary stress or fatigue.

The role of everyday habits

CBS News contributor Dr. Mark Hyman has recently framed whole-body inflammation as something that can affect mood, energy, brain fog and focus, and his recent materials point readers toward food choices and mealtime patterns as practical places to start. That message lines up with the broader research interest in anti-inflammatory strategies, which the 2024 Brain, Behavior, and Immunity review examined alongside their efficacy and safety.

The useful takeaway is disciplined rather than dramatic. Inflammation is no longer just a medical abstraction confined to lab values and swollen joints, but neither is it a catch-all explanation for every cognitive lapse or low mood. The evidence now supports a more careful view: chronic inflammation can be part of the biology behind depression and cognitive decline, and persistent symptoms should prompt medical evaluation instead of self-diagnosis.