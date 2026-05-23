Stellantis brands Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram are preparing nine new model launches through 2030, aiming for innovation and broader market reach.

Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram are gearing up for a significant refresh of their vehicle lineups, with nine new models set to launch by 2030. The announcement, reported by Motor1.com and detailed in Stellantis's official Electrification Roadmap, signals a strategic push to modernize offerings and respond to evolving consumer demands across the American auto market.

Ambitious Launch Plans Through 2030

Motor1.com highlighted several anticipated models, including:

New Dodge SRT performance variants

Jeep Wrangler Scrambler special edition

Two Chrysler SUVs priced under $30,000

These additions are part of a broader Stellantis strategy, as outlined in the company's Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan, which aims to enhance market coverage, electrification, and affordability. The plan includes investments in new platforms and technologies, with a focus on hybrid and fully electric powertrains for select models.

Chrysler's Affordable SUV Push

Chrysler, long known for its minivans and sedans, is positioning itself to re-enter the SUV segment with two new models aimed at the entry-level market. Both are expected to carry a price tag below $30,000, catering to families and first-time buyers. According to Motor1.com, these SUVs will likely utilize Stellantis's scalable architectures, offering both conventional and electrified options, and are designed to compete with popular rivals in the burgeoning compact SUV segment.

Dodge Revamps Performance Lineup

Dodge's plans include new SRT models, targeting enthusiasts who value horsepower and aggressive styling. The SRT badge is synonymous with high-performance variants, and the upcoming launches are anticipated to include advanced powertrains, potentially blending traditional V8 muscle with hybrid or electric technology. This move aligns with Stellantis’s Electrification Roadmap, which emphasizes performance-oriented EVs and hybrids across its brands.

Ram Expands Truck Offerings

Ram, Stellantis’s truck arm, will also see new model introductions. While Motor1.com does not detail all nine models, industry forecasts from WardsAuto suggest that Ram will expand its light-duty and heavy-duty lineup, with a focus on electrified trucks and innovative cargo solutions. These additions are expected to bolster Ram’s position in a competitive segment, where technological upgrades and sustainability features are increasingly valued by consumers.

Safety and Fuel Economy Trends

As new models come to market, safety and fuel economy remain central concerns. The latest vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram will be subject to rigorous testing and certification, as tracked in the NHTSA Vehicle Manufacturers Database. Additionally, fuel economy ratings for these new models will be available via the EPA Fuel Economy Data once official figures are released, helping consumers evaluate cost of ownership and environmental impact.

Market Impact and Outlook

The nine new models are expected to help Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram boost market share and sales volumes, as tracked in monthly U.S. auto sales rankings.

Stellantis aims to diversify its product offerings, attract new customers, and strengthen brand loyalty through innovation and affordability.

Industry analysts anticipate strong demand for affordable SUVs and performance hybrids, supporting Stellantis’s growth targets through 2030.

While details about all nine models have yet to be fully revealed, Stellantis’s roadmap and Motor1.com’s reporting indicate a comprehensive and ambitious strategy. The company’s focus on electrification, competitive pricing, and performance is expected to reshape its product portfolio and position its brands for future success.

Looking Ahead

As Stellantis rolls out these new models, the auto industry will be watching closely to see how they perform in sales, safety, and consumer satisfaction. Advances in electrification and affordability could help Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram remain relevant in a dynamic market. For consumers, the coming years promise greater choice and innovation from these iconic American brands.