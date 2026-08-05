Chuck Edwards drops reelection bid after House ethics report on harassment

A House ethics report found “substantial reason to believe” Chuck Edwards broke harassment rules, then he quit his reelection bid but will finish his term.

Rep. Chuck Edwards ended his reelection campaign Tuesday after the House Ethics Committee found there was “substantial reason to believe” he violated rules on sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.

The committee’s August 3 report, adopted July 22 and released two days later, recommended that the House censure Edwards. It said the investigation involved allegations tied to two female staffers and described a pattern of “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct” and unwanted personal attention. The report concluded Edwards had sent staffers “seemingly romantic thoughts” and spent thousands of dollars on “lavish” gifts.

Edwards denied wrongdoing and said the committee’s findings went beyond the evidence. In a social media statement announcing his withdrawal, he said, “After much prayer and reflection, I've decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term,” and said serving Western North Carolina had been the honor of his life. Attorneys for Edwards called the recommendation “extraordinarily harsh” and accused the committee of reaching a rushed judgment.

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His exit came after mounting pressure inside the Republican Party, with House Republican leaders privately pushing him to abandon the race. Edwards represented North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, a competitive seat in Western North Carolina that some forecasters had already labeled a toss-up. North Carolina’s 2026 filing period had closed before he dropped out, complicating the race and leaving Republicans to manage the fallout in a district that had already been considered vulnerable.

The House Ethics Committee has handled 20 investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct by House members since 2017. The House’s own discipline structure places censure below expulsion and above reprimand. A full House censure vote could come in September.