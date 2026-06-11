CIA veteran arrested in gold bar scandal tied to China spying program

Federal agents said they found 303 gold bars, $2 million in cash and more than 30 watches at a former CIA officer’s Virginia home, widening scrutiny of China-related work.

Federal agents said they found about 303 gold bars worth more than $40 million, along with about $2 million in cash and more than 30 luxury watches, at David Rush’s Virginia home. The cache has turned a criminal-theft inquiry into a broader test of how the United States vets and monitors people entrusted with the most sensitive intelligence work.

Rush, 49, had spent 17 years at the Central Intelligence Agency and is described in court reporting as a former senior CIA official with top-secret-level clearance. Investigators say he requested and received foreign currency and gold bars between November and March for supposed work-related expenses, a claim now central to the scrutiny around him. A judge ordered him held in custody pending trial after prosecutors described him as a "master manipulator."

The case has drawn added attention because Rush worked on a highly classified China spying program with Stephen A. Feinberg, the Pentagon’s deputy secretary of defense. Feinberg, who also chaired the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board beginning in 2018, first met Rush during Donald Trump’s first term, current and former U.S. officials said. Some of those officials said the two men were not close, but the relationship still put a CIA officer and a top Pentagon official in the same orbit on a program tied to China.

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Rush was also assigned to secret maritime programs at the Pentagon and communicated with the Navy’s director of submarines, who oversees the Columbia-class submarine program. That overlap matters because it shows how one official moved across highly compartmentalized efforts touching intelligence, naval modernization and nuclear deterrence, all areas where standard financial or integrity checks can be weakened by secrecy and need-to-know restrictions.

The CIA has placed senior officials on leave in response to the case, underscoring the institutional damage beyond Rush himself. For intelligence and defense agencies, the episode raises hard questions about oversight, internal controls and whether sensitive China-related operations can be protected without allowing basic red flags to slip through.