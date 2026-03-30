Cicada COVID Variant Gains Ground Across the US

The Cicada COVID-19 variant, once under the radar, is now rapidly spreading in the US. Here’s what experts and data reveal about its symptoms, risks, and spread.

A new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant nicknamed Cicada is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fresh questions about its potential impact and what Americans should watch for in the coming weeks.

What Is the Cicada Variant?

First noted as a low-profile lineage, the Cicada variant has recently been detected in a growing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide. According to OregonLive.com, scientists are paying close attention because of its unique mutation profile, which sets it apart from other circulating strains.

The variant is characterized by an unusually high number of mutations in the spike protein, similar to what was seen in previous highly transmissible variants.

Initial sequencing data suggest Cicada is spreading more quickly than other recent variants, though experts caution that more data is needed to determine whether it will overtake currently dominant lineages.

For readers tracking variant changes, the Cov-Lineages database offers up-to-date lineage information and mutation details.

How Fast Is Cicada Spreading?

While Cicada began as a minor lineage, its sudden rise has caught the attention of epidemiologists. The CDC COVID Data Tracker and Outbreak.info both show an uptick in Cicada’s share of sequenced cases in multiple US regions over the past several weeks. OregonLive.com notes that this pattern mirrors the early spread of other impactful variants, though experts stress that early numbers can fluctuate as more data comes in.

On the GISAID variant dashboard, Cicada’s prevalence is increasing—but it remains far less common than well-established variants like JN.1.

The CDC’s official variant classification page currently lists Cicada as a "variant under monitoring" rather than a variant of concern.

Symptoms and What to Watch For

Current reports, including those highlighted by OregonLive.com, indicate that Cicada's symptoms are similar to those of recent COVID-19 strains:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Cough

Fatigue

Fever

There is no evidence yet that Cicada causes more severe illness than previous variants. However, scientists continue to monitor for any changes in symptom patterns or disease severity as the variant spreads.

Why the Sudden Surge?

Experts believe Cicada’s rapid spread may be linked to its high number of spike protein mutations, which could help it evade some immune protection from prior infection or vaccination. This pattern has been observed in other variants that rose quickly, such as Omicron.

However, OregonLive.com and variant tracking dashboards caution that it’s too early to know whether Cicada will follow the same trajectory or fizzle out as competing variants circulate.

What Do Health Authorities Say?

The World Health Organization and CDC are monitoring Cicada but have not yet elevated its risk status. Both organizations recommend continued vigilance, testing, and vaccination, especially for high-risk groups.

As with all emerging variants, ongoing genetic surveillance and real-world studies will help clarify Cicada’s impact on transmission, vaccine effectiveness, and clinical outcomes.

Looking Ahead

The emergence of Cicada underscores the dynamic nature of SARS-CoV-2 variants and the need for continued monitoring. Experts stress that while the variant is spreading, there is currently no cause for alarm, but staying informed is key.

For those interested in tracking developments, tools like the Outbreak.info variant tracker and Cov-Lineages database offer the latest data on variant prevalence and mutations.

As new findings emerge, public health guidance may evolve. For now, experts recommend maintaining proven precautions—such as vaccination, mask use in high-risk settings, and good hygiene practices—to help reduce transmission as scientists learn more about Cicada.