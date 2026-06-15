Ciryl Gane stops Alex Pereira, wins interim heavyweight title at White House

Ciryl Gane stopped Alex Pereira in the second round on the White House South Lawn, turning a vacant interim heavyweight belt into a full-scale spectacle.

The White House South Lawn became a fight card stage Sunday as Ciryl Gane stopped Alex Pereira by second-round TKO to win the vacant interim heavyweight title. The result gave Gane another path to heavyweight gold, but the sharper story was the setting itself: a championship bout on one of the country’s most recognizable civic lawns.

UFC Freedom 250 was framed as a historic night in Washington, D.C., with title fights and marquee matchups under the lights at the White House. That choice carried its own message. A sport built on violence and celebrity was not just invited onto public ground, it was used to decorate it, with the Octagon folded into presidential symbolism and spectacle.

The co-main event carried unusually high stakes. Pereira, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion, moved up in pursuit of a title in a third division and entered as a potential piece of UFC history. Dana White had already said Pereira could surpass Jon Jones as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time if he beat Gane, a claim that turned the matchup into more than a title eliminator. Gane, meanwhile, was trying to recapture a belt he had held about 4.5 years earlier, giving the fight a strong sense of unfinished business.

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Instead, Gane imposed himself with a second-round finish and shut down Pereira’s bid to become the UFC’s first three-division champion. The win also set Gane up for another shot at Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification bout, extending a rivalry shaped as much by circumstance as by skill. Their previous meeting ended with an eye-poke, and Aspinall is now recovering from multiple eye surgeries.

White said Aspinall would have fought Pereira at the White House if he had not been injured, underscoring how much the title picture depended on health as well as merit. After Gane’s victory, Jon Jones reacted publicly on social media, adding another layer of celebrity theater to a night that already blurred the line between championship sport and national pageantry. The belt changed hands in the end, but the venue may prove just as lasting a precedent as the result.