Washington is planning a 40-minute, 850,000-pyrotechnic fireworks show as Fairfax County and other cities turn to drones for cleaner, safer July 4 celebrations.

Washington is preparing a National Mall fireworks display that will run 40 minutes and use more than 850,000 pyrotechnics. The show is part of a larger Independence Day push tied to President Donald Trump’s 16-day Great American State Fair and the nation’s 250th anniversary, with seven themes ranging from sports to civil rights.

Freedom 250 says the National Mall program is meant to be the capstone of America’s semiquincentennial and will include a full day of performances, flyovers, first-time aerobatic demonstrations over Washington and an evening broadcast ending with the largest fireworks display in history. Washington is also hosting several other major National Mall events this year, including the Salute to America Fireworks Celebration, the Great American State Fair and the FIFA Fan Fest.

Fairfax County Park Authority’s Lake Fairfax Park show was a first-of-its-kind drone light show and an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks. The county staged the event on June 27, 2026, at 9:15 p.m., as part of Fairfax County’s recognition of the U.S. 250th anniversary.

AI-generated illustration

Drone displays can use anywhere from 100 to several thousand LED drones guided by precision GPS, allowing them to form flags, landmarks and fireworks-like patterns in the sky. North America held the largest share of the global drone market at 40 percent in 2025, according to a market report.

The National Fire Protection Association estimated fireworks started 34,079 fires in 2024, including 29,517 outside fires. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated 14,700 fireworks-related injuries and 11 deaths that year.

U.S. Navy photo by Journalist 1st Class Kristin Fitzsimmons via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Tucson city government is moving toward a drone-based July 4 celebration, and San Jose is promoting a drone show amid a strict fireworks ban.