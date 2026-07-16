Citizen archivists transcribe Revolutionary War pension files for National Archives

Thousands of volunteers are turning 2.5 million pages of Revolutionary War pension files into searchable records, exposing veterans’ and widows’ first-person accounts.

Thousands of Citizen Archivist volunteers have been transcribing 2.5 million pages of handwritten Revolutionary War pension files for the National Archives, part of a joint effort with the National Park Service tied to the 250th anniversary of American independence. The work is converting one of the nation’s most difficult record sets into searchable public history, page by page.

The project centers on the Case Files of Pension and Bounty-Land Warrant Applications Based on Revolutionary War Service, a record series that stretches from about 1800 to about 1912. The National Archives says the files represent the stories of more than 80,000 men and women who lived through the American Revolution, including veterans and their widows. Thousands of volunteers have been working on the transcriptions since June 2023.

AI-generated illustration

The records do more than verify military service. As volunteers read through the handwriting, the National Archives says they are uncovering battlefield stories, references to famous generals and details of daily life in the 18th century. For historians, that means pension files can move beyond names and dates to reveal how ordinary people described injury, loss, movement, and survival after the war, giving researchers a fuller picture of how the Revolution shaped families long after the fighting ended.

Photo by Luis F Rodríguez Jiménez

The effort also goes beyond transcription. The Citizen Archivist program lets volunteers add tags for people, events and locations, helping connect related records and make them easier to search. The National Archives says that work is meant to improve both access and discoverability for historical documents, so a single file can become part of a broader map of names, places and experiences.

War Department. The Adjutant General's Office. 3/4/1907-9/18/1947 via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

To widen access further, the National Archives has made transcribed Revolutionary War pension records available in bulk downloads, with image files and CSV text transcriptions. That format allows historians, educators and the public to sort, search and reuse the material without starting from scratch on each page. For a country preparing to mark 250 years since independence, the project is turning fragile handwritten testimony into a durable public record.