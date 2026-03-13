City Colleges of Chicago has introduced the Midwest AI/Machine Learning Initiative with AWS, aiming to expand access to tech education and workforce opportunities.

City Colleges of Chicago has announced the launch of the Midwest AI/Machine Learning Initiative, a major new program developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative aims to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning education across the Chicago region and the broader Midwest, providing students with practical skills tailored for emerging technology careers.

Expanding Access to AI and Machine Learning Education

The new initiative, described in the official program announcement, positions City Colleges as a regional leader in preparing students for the rapidly growing field of AI by integrating specialized courses and hands-on experiences into its academic offerings. By leveraging AWS’s global cloud platform and curriculum resources, the program promises to deliver industry-relevant training and certifications directly aligned with employer demands in data science, automation, and computer vision.

Key Features of the Initiative

Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers courses in AI fundamentals, machine learning, data analytics, and ethical considerations in technology, supported by AWS cloud-based labs.

The program offers courses in AI fundamentals, machine learning, data analytics, and ethical considerations in technology, supported by AWS cloud-based labs. Industry Partnerships: Students will have access to internships, mentorship, and networking with leading technology companies through AWS’s ecosystem.

Students will have access to internships, mentorship, and networking with leading technology companies through AWS’s ecosystem. Hands-On Learning: The curriculum emphasizes real-world projects and practical application, equipping students with skills directly transferable to the workforce.

The curriculum emphasizes real-world projects and practical application, equipping students with skills directly transferable to the workforce. Stackable Credentials: Participants can earn industry-recognized certifications, preparing them for roles such as AI specialist, data analyst, and machine learning technician.

Meeting Workforce Needs and Advancing Equity

As AI-driven jobs continue to expand, community colleges like City Colleges of Chicago play a vital role in bridging the skills gap for local and regional employers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for computer and information research scientists—including AI specialists—is projected to grow much faster than average, with thousands of new positions expected nationwide over the coming decade.

Programs like the Midwest AI/Machine Learning Initiative are designed to increase access for diverse student populations, opening pathways into technology fields that have traditionally been less accessible to underrepresented groups. Data from the American Association of Community Colleges shows that community colleges serve nearly half of all U.S. undergraduates, with a significant share of students from minority and low-income backgrounds.

Strategic Partnership with AWS

The collaboration with AWS brings advanced cloud technology and curriculum resources to the initiative, enabling City Colleges to offer training that reflects the latest industry standards. AWS has launched similar education initiatives with other community colleges nationwide, aiming to build a more inclusive technology workforce, as detailed by EdSurge’s coverage of AWS’s broader strategy.

Looking Ahead

By establishing the Midwest AI/Machine Learning Initiative, City Colleges of Chicago is investing in the region’s talent pipeline and helping to future-proof its graduates against a shifting job market. As AI adoption accelerates across industries—from healthcare and manufacturing to finance and logistics—demand for skilled workers with AI and machine learning expertise is expected to remain strong. Students who complete the program can anticipate opportunities for well-paying careers, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting median annual wages for AI-related roles significantly above the national average.

This initiative underscores the growing importance of community colleges in equipping the next generation with the critical skills needed for the digital economy. For more information on program details, curriculum, and enrollment, visit the official initiative page.