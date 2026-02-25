Clark International and Austin-Bergstrom airports have secured major accolades at the 2025 ACI World ASQ Customer Experience Awards for their excellence in passenger service.

Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas have both received international recognition for their outstanding service, as announced at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards organized by Airports Council International (ACI) World. These annual awards, considered among the aviation industry's most prestigious, spotlight airports that deliver exceptional passenger experiences based on rigorous, independently gathered traveler feedback.

Clark International Airport Named Among World's Best for Arrivals

According to an announcement on Clark International Airport's official Facebook page, CRK is one of only six airports worldwide recognized with the Best Airports at Arrivals Globally award at the 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards. This distinction is particularly competitive, reflecting the airport's commitment to seamless arrival processes, passenger comfort, and satisfaction from the moment travelers land.

The Arrivals award highlights airports where passengers report the highest satisfaction with services such as immigration, baggage claim, wayfinding, and overall first impressions upon entering the destination.

Clark International Airport's achievement adds to its growing reputation as a regional gateway, serving both international and domestic travelers in Central Luzon and beyond.

CRK's performance is measured through the ASQ Global Traveller Survey, which compiles thousands of passenger responses to assess airport performance across key touchpoints.

While the specific details of the criteria for the Arrivals award are outlined in the ASQ survey methodology, the recognition underscores Clark's efforts to prioritize efficient entry procedures, clear signage, and responsive ground services. This is especially significant as airports worldwide compete to restore traveler confidence and satisfaction in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Stands Out in North America

Meanwhile, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport received the ACI World 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Award for Best Airports at Departures in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers category in North America, as reported by AustinTexas.gov. This honor recognizes airports that excel in delivering positive passenger experiences at the point of departure, tailored to their specific size and regional context.

The Departures award evaluates areas such as check-in efficiency, security processing, cleanliness, retail and dining experiences, and overall ambiance as travelers prepare to board flights.

Austin-Bergstrom joins a select group of North American airports that have demonstrated outstanding service for medium-to-large passenger volumes, highlighting its strengths in customer service and facility management.

The ASQ program's data-driven approach ensures that awards are based on direct traveler feedback, making this a significant endorsement from the airport's own customers.

The recognition reflects Austin-Bergstrom's ongoing investment in infrastructure, technology, and service innovations designed to enhance the passenger journey, from check-in kiosks to upgraded amenities and streamlined security processes.

About the ASQ Awards and Methodology

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards are considered the global benchmark for measuring airport customer experience. The program covers over 400 airports worldwide and uses a standardized survey instrument to capture real-time feedback from millions of travelers each year. This ensures a representative and statistically robust assessment of airport performance across arrival, departure, and transfer experiences.

Survey methodology includes evaluation of key touchpoints such as check-in, security, wayfinding, amenities, and terminal ambiance.

Winners are selected based on annual passenger satisfaction scores, with awards categorized by region, size, and specific journey segments (arrivals, departures, etc.).

Results are validated and published on the ACI World ASQ Awards page for public transparency.

Significance for Passengers and Airports Worldwide

The 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards highlight the growing focus on customer-centric service in the aviation sector. As air travel rebounds, airports that invest in passenger comfort, efficiency, and personalized service are better positioned to attract airlines and travelers alike. Clark International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's achievements serve as models for other airports aiming to enhance their global competitiveness and reputation.

For more details on the ASQ program, past winners, and the latest data, readers can explore the official ACI World ASQ portal.