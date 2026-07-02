Clark, Boston and Mitchell named WNBA All-Star starters for Fever

Aliyah Boston led All-Star voting with 683,996 votes, but Indiana placed three starters in the game for the first time in franchise history.

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were named WNBA All-Star starters on Thursday, giving the Indiana Fever three starters in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and placing the franchise at the center of the league’s midseason showcase.

It is the first time in Fever history that three players have been selected as All-Star starters in the same season, and the club said Boston, Clark and Mitchell have now been named WNBA All-Stars for the third consecutive year. Clark was voted to start her third straight All-Star Game, a run that has quickly made her one of the event’s defining faces, while Boston and Mitchell joined her in turning Indiana’s rise into a national storyline.

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The starters were chosen through the league’s weighted voting system, with fans accounting for 50 percent of the vote, while current players and a media panel each counted for 25 percent. Fan voting opened June 11 and closed June 27, and the second returns showed Boston leading all players with 683,996 votes and Clark right behind with 670,510. The numbers showed how strongly the Fever have driven attention to the ballot, but they also reflected on-court production: at the time of those returns, Boston ranked 16th in the league in scoring at 16.6 points per game and ninth in rebounding at 8.6.

That mix of popularity and performance has made Indiana a test case for the WNBA’s current star-power economy. Clark’s reach and Boston’s interior presence have helped elevate the Fever into one of the league’s most watched teams, while Mitchell’s inclusion underscored that Indiana’s surge is not built on one player alone. The trio’s selection suggests the Fever’s exposure is matching, and in some ways outrunning, the pace of the team’s competitive legitimacy.

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The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at Chicago’s United Center, with All-Star Weekend set for July 23-25. Chicago’s hosting role adds another national stage for a league that has leaned heavily on visible stars to fuel its growth, and the Fever arrive there with three starters, the clearest sign yet of how central Indiana has become to the league’s current popularity surge.