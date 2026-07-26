Clark, Jones lead Team Spoon past Team Coop in WNBA All-Star Game

Jonquel Jones had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as Team Spoon beat Team Coop 129-122 before 19,783 fans in Chicago.

Jonquel Jones posted 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Caitlin Clark helped Team Spoon hold off Team Coop 129-122 in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago. The game, televised at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, turned into a showcase for the league’s highest-profile names and a reminder of how much attention now travels with Indiana Fever stars.

Three Fever players, Aliyah Boston, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, started together, a rare concentration of one team’s talent in the middle of the league’s biggest summer exhibition. That trio gave the league a clean snapshot of where fan interest has shifted: Clark remains the central draw, Boston is increasingly part of the same national conversation, and Mitchell’s role in the showcase underscored how much the Fever’s core matters to the league’s visibility. Team Coop still had plenty of firepower, with Marina Mabrey helping keep the score tight, but Team Spoon’s balance and late control decided it.

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The All-Star teams were formed in a July 15 draft by honorary general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, giving the event a built-in storyline before the ball was ever tipped. Chicago’s All-Star week started with an orange carpet event on Thursday, July 24, then moved through practice and other events that put the league’s stars in front of a national audience long before the game itself.

The setting mattered as much as the result. The WNBA said a new All-Star attendance record was set with 19,783 fans filling the United Center, a sign that the league’s biggest names are now pulling crowds that match the growing national appetite around the sport. ESPN’s broader All-Star coverage also pushed the event as a Chicago centerpiece, with the 3-point contest and Shooting Stars competitions at Wintrust Arena framed as a place where youth took center stage.

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For the league, the night was less about one exhibition win than the shape of its next phase. Clark’s reach, Jones’ all-around production and the Fever’s three starters made the All-Star Game feel like a live measure of the WNBA’s current hierarchy, with national visibility, crowd size and competitive identity all converging in one arena.