Clark, Reese and Bueckers set for USA Basketball World Cup debuts

Clark, Reese and Bueckers were set for their first World Cup with USA Basketball, joining a title contender that opens play Sept. 4 in Germany.

USA Basketball set Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers for their World Cup debuts on Aug. 6, placing three of women’s basketball’s most visible young stars on the same international roster. The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup runs Sept. 4-13 in Germany, and the U.S. women open group play against China, Italy and the Czech Republic.

The move marked a clear step in the program’s handoff from one generation to the next. Clark had already worn the national-team jersey in March 2026 during World Cup qualifying, where the U.S. went 5-0 and closed with an 84-70 win over Spain. USA Basketball also beat New Zealand 101-46 in that tournament, evidence that the program could keep winning while beginning to fold younger talent into a veteran core.

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That balance will shape how the U.S. plays in Germany. Clark brings elite shot creation and passing, Reese adds size and production around the rim, and Bueckers gives the roster another high-level scorer and organizer. International basketball demands quick adaptation to different spacing, physicality, officiating and pace, and those details will determine how fast the three fit beside established names such as A'ja Wilson in a player pool that has been described as loaded.

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The commercial stakes are just as large. Clark, Reese and Bueckers already carry massive followings from college and early pro rivalries, and their first World Cup appearances give USA Basketball a chance to present a team that is both competitive and highly marketable. That matters for television, ticket sales and sponsorships, but also for the leadership pipeline: if the three can translate individual celebrity into shared production on a national team, the U.S. gets more than another medal run. It gets the start of its next defining core.