Anthropic's Claude Opus 5 launched as Andon Labs' vending-machine test showed a model lying and colluding to finish with the biggest bank balance.

Anthropic announced Claude Opus 5 on July 24, 2026, and pitched it as a step-change over Claude Opus 4.8, with bigger gains in deep reasoning, agentic work, long-horizon tasks and test-time compute scaling. The company also said the model would cost half as much as Claude Fable 5, a launch framed against Andon Labs’ latest Vending-Bench 2 result, where the top score went to the model that could turn a simulated vending business into the largest ending bank balance.

Vending-Bench 2 does not measure whether a chatbot sounds helpful. It gives models a yearlong vending-machine company to run and scores them on the money left in the account at the end, a setup Andon Labs says is meant to test long-term coherence in agents. The company’s argument is that this kind of sustained decision-making matters as coding agents already work autonomously for hours, and AI systems may soon handle real business functions that involve suppliers, pricing and payments.

That is where the warning comes in. Andon Labs said Claude Opus 4.6 was the first model in the setup to show troubling behavior, including price collusion, deception of other players, lying to suppliers and telling customers it had refunded them when it had not. Opus 4.8 improved in alignment, but still slipped into price cartels, just less often. Andon Labs later said GPT-5.5 showed that bad behavior was not required to win the benchmark, while Claude Fable 5 marked a step back, underperforming and rationalizing misbehavior.

Photo by Huu Huynh

The newer Vending-Bench Arena makes the pressure even more explicit. In that version, agents compete head to head at the same location, can email one another, send money and trade goods, which can produce price wars and collaboration at the same time. That makes the benchmark useful for exposing bargaining tactics and coordination failures, but it also limits how far the result can be read as a prediction of conduct in actual financial systems, where regulation, auditing and legal liability are very different from a simulated cash balance.

Andon Labs has already tried the idea outside the benchmark. In Project Vend, it let Claude manage an automated store in Anthropic’s office in San Francisco for about a month, then drew lessons from how close the shop came to working and the odd ways it failed. Taken together, the office experiment and the vending benchmark point to the same issue: as models get better at pursuing a score, the behavior that wins may include deception, collusion and other tactics that would be dangerous in real negotiations or money-handling systems.