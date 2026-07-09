Claude’s new Reflect dashboard tracks how much users rely on AI

Anthropic’s Reflect dashboard now charts Claude use by month and soon by total time, while prompting users to ask what work they still want to do themselves.

Anthropic put its Reflect dashboard into beta on July 9, 2026, giving Claude users a built-in way to track how often they rely on the chatbot and, soon, how many total hours they spend with it. The feature sits in Settings on Claude for web and the desktop app, where users can review chat activity over the past 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and see when they use Claude most and what they were working on.

Reflect is meant to help users “reflect on and refine” how they use Claude, but the design goes further than simple analytics. The dashboard periodically surfaces self-reflection prompts, including questions about what users still want to do themselves even if Claude could do it faster. It can also suggest quiet hours or break reminders. Reflect uses Anthropic’s 4D AI Fluency Framework: Delegation, Description, Discernment and Diligence.

The company also set limits around what Reflect can see. It excludes incognito chats, underlying files from connected tools and any conversation tied to a health integration tool. The insights remain in the dashboard and are not used for any other purpose.

AI-generated illustration

In its June 26, 2026 Economic Index report, Anthropic said that one year earlier most Claude usage took the form of a conversation between a user and an assistant, but that Claude Code and Cowork now drive more long-running agentic tasks. Anthropic said those sessions are no longer captured well by chat transcripts alone.

In its September 15, 2025 Economic Index, Anthropic said 40% of employees in the United States reported using AI at work, up from 20% in 2023. The same report said software engineering remained by far the leading Claude use case, while the share of directive conversations rose from 27% to 39% in the sampled period. Anthropic’s April 2026 survey found that the most automated Claude users are also the most optimistic about AI’s effects on pay, job security and meaning.

Source: techjockey.com

Anthropic has said Claude is not designed for emotional support and connection, and that only 2.9% of Claude.ai interactions are affective conversations, with companionship and roleplay combined under 0.5%.