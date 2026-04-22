Clayface Trailer Debuts Body Horror in James Gunn's DC Universe

The first trailer for 'Clayface' spotlights a body horror approach as the Batman villain joins James Gunn's DC Universe, promising a fresh take on the classic character.

DC fans are getting their first look at the iconic Batman villain in a new light, as the trailer for Clayface drops, previewing a body horror-driven origin story within James Gunn’s vision for the DC Universe. The trailer, released this week, marks the official introduction of the notorious shapeshifter to the interconnected cinematic world, setting the stage for a film that diverges stylistically from previous DC Comics adaptations.

A Classic Villain Returns With a New Edge

The Clayface character has long been a staple in Batman’s rogue gallery, first debuting in DC Comics in 1940. Over the decades, several incarnations have appeared, but the new trailer suggests the film will focus on a particularly dark and unsettling transformation for the character, leaning heavily into body horror themes. Variety reports that the trailer’s visuals highlight grotesque physical changes, with an emphasis on psychological torment and visceral transformation that set it apart from more conventional superhero fare.

The body horror approach is a departure from the action-driven tone of recent DC films, aligning Clayface with a tradition of genre cinema that explores the terror and tragedy of physical metamorphosis. This creative direction could broaden the appeal of the film, drawing in horror enthusiasts as well as comic book fans. The trailer’s release indicates Warner Bros. and DC Studios are willing to take risks with their properties under Gunn’s leadership, exploring darker and more mature territory.

Integrating Clayface into James Gunn’s DC Universe

Director James Gunn, now co-CEO of DC Studios, has been vocal about bringing new creative energy to the franchise. The inclusion of Clayface marks a significant step in expanding the cinematic universe’s scope beyond its core heroes and villains. As Variety points out, the film is set to blend Gunn’s signature character-driven storytelling with unsettling horror elements, promising a unique addition to the DC film slate.

Clayface first appeared in the comics in 1940 and has had multiple versions, with the most famous being actor Basil Karlo and shape-shifter Matt Hagen. Readers can explore the full history of the character in the DC Characters Database.

first appeared in the comics in 1940 and has had multiple versions, with the most famous being actor Basil Karlo and shape-shifter Matt Hagen. Readers can explore the full history of the character in the DC Characters Database. The movie’s IMDb page, which includes official cast and crew details plus user-generated trivia, is available here.

Clayface’s film debut is expected to contribute to the evolving landscape of DC adaptations, which have seen varying levels of box office success—fans can compare historical performance via Box Office Mojo’s DC Extended Universe data.

What the Trailer Teases

The trailer’s imagery is dominated by unsettling body transformations, echoing the character’s tragic comic book origins while amplifying the horror. While specific plot points remain under wraps, Variety notes that the footage hints at a new take on Clayface’s beginnings, possibly drawing inspiration from lesser-known comic arcs. The narrative appears to focus on the psychological cost of the villain’s powers, suggesting an exploration of identity, loss, and madness.

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the trailer’s tone, with many noting its departure from the typical superhero movie formula. The use of practical effects and dark visual motifs points to a film that prioritizes atmosphere and character over spectacle, potentially appealing to both comic purists and horror aficionados.

Anticipation and Industry Impact

The release of the Clayface trailer signals DC Studios’ commitment to diversifying its cinematic output. With James Gunn’s guidance, the studio appears ready to embrace more experimental and genre-blending films. As the DC Universe continues to expand, the success of Clayface could open doors for further adaptations of lesser-known characters and unconventional storytelling approaches.

As the film moves closer to its release, audiences and critics alike will be watching to see if this bold new direction resonates with moviegoers. The potential for a darker, more nuanced DC Universe is on the horizon, with Clayface leading the way as both a test case and a harbinger of what’s to come.