Clayton pressed on 2020 election, as Trump touts declassified intel

Clayton sidestepped a direct answer on Biden’s 2020 win as Trump prepared a televised address on declassified intelligence tied to election security.

Jay Clayton, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, faced sharp questioning from Democrats on July 15, 2026, after refusing to say directly that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Clayton told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Biden was certified as president, but stopped short of saying the result was legitimate.

Mark Warner and Jon Ossoff pressed Clayton on whether he would draw a clear line between intelligence work and Trump’s effort to revisit the 2020 race. Trump had already delayed Clayton’s planned confirmation hearing in June, and Clayton is expected to be confirmed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

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Warner and Ossoff also questioned Clayton on whether a future director of national intelligence could stay above partisan election claims while overseeing an agency that depends on public confidence and restraint. Ossoff also challenged Clayton on whether the DNI should have any role in domestic search warrants at sensitive election facilities, a pointed reference to the January 2026 FBI raid at a Georgia election office that alarmed Democrats and election experts because the intelligence chief does not normally have domestic law-enforcement authority.

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Clayton was also questioned about Tulsi Gabbard’s presence during that raid in Fulton County, Georgia, following court-authorized activity at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Jan. 28, 2026.

Securities and Exchange Commission via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump will deliver a nationally televised address Thursday night on newly declassified intelligence tied to the 2020 election and alleged voting-machine vulnerabilities. The release is part of an election-security push heading toward the November midterms.