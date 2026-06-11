Cleve Moler, creator of MATLAB, dies at 86

Cleve Moler turned matrix math into software that engineers and students could use without starting from scratch. The creator of MATLAB died May 20 at 86.

Cleve Moler built the kind of invisible infrastructure that changes who gets to do serious computation. By creating MATLAB, he gave engineers, scientists and, eventually, students a way to attack difficult numerical problems without writing every underlying routine themselves, shifting advanced computing from a specialized craft into a practical everyday tool.

Moler died on May 20, 2026, at age 86. Born in 1939, he had already helped shape the foundations of numerical computing before MATLAB ever existed. In the mid to late 1970s, he was one of the authors of LINPACK and EISPACK, two Fortran libraries that became essential building blocks for scientific and engineering work. Those programs mattered because they handled the hard matrix and eigenvalue calculations that researchers otherwise had to assemble on their own, line by line, in low-level code.

MATLAB began as a simple “Matrix Laboratory,” designed as an interactive environment for matrix computations. That idea proved much larger than its name. The software matured into a standard technical computing environment, and the Computer History Museum described Moler as a visionary mathematician and computer scientist who revolutionized numerical computing and transformed how scientists, engineers and researchers modeled the world. The practical effect was plain: a problem that once demanded days of coding around Fortran libraries could be explored directly, interactively and repeatedly, with the focus on the mathematics rather than the machinery underneath it.

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Moler co-founded MathWorks with Jack Little in 1984 to commercialize MATLAB. The company said the two recognized a need for more powerful and productive computation environments than those offered by Fortran and C. Early demand arrived quickly. MathWorks’ first order was 10 copies of MATLAB sold to MIT in February 1985, a small sale that hinted at the broader change underway in engineering and science departments.

His career also ran through some of the leading academic centers in the field. He held posts at the University of Michigan, Stanford University and the University of New Mexico. An ETH Zürich memorial noted that he spent a postdoctoral year there in 1965-66, in Zurich, Switzerland, before the software that would define his legacy existed. Tributes from the Computer History Museum and MathWorks after his death emphasized the same point: Moler did not just write a program. He lowered the barrier to advanced computation for a generation of users who no longer had to build the whole numerical stack themselves.