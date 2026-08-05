Cleveland WNBA expansion team unveils Sirens name and branding

Cleveland's WNBA expansion team unveiled the Sirens name and branding at Rocket Arena, a key step before its 2028 debut. The reveal gives the league a new brand test in a legacy basketball market.

Cleveland's WNBA expansion team unveiled the Cleveland Sirens name and branding at Rocket Arena, giving the league's newest Midwest franchise its first public identity. Allison Howard, the team's president of business operations, introduced the name as the club moved another step closer to a 2028 debut.

The reveal comes after the WNBA announced on June 30, 2025, that it would expand to 18 teams with new franchises in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia. Cleveland's team will be owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity under Dan Gilbert's ROCK Family of Companies, placing the franchise inside one of the city's most established sports and entertainment operations.

The Sirens name was chosen to meet three priorities that surfaced in advance of the reveal: it needed its own identity, it could not be tied to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it had to connect to Lake Erie. Fans also wanted something progressive, and the branding rollout leaned into that with a logo and color palette built to give the new club a distinct look. Other coverage said the Sirens identity draws on Greek mythology and the Lake Erie connection, reinforcing a name meant to feel rooted in place without borrowing from Cleveland's existing men’s teams.

Interest built ahead of the announcement as Cleveland media noted on Aug. 3, 2026, that social media posts were pointing toward a coming reveal. Water-themed teasers added to the speculation before the name was made public. That buildup mattered because the naming stage is where an expansion team stops being a line in a league chart and starts becoming a marketable brand with merchandise, visuals and a fan-facing story.

For the WNBA, Cleveland is a useful national test case. The league's expansion push is reaching beyond the usual coastal markets and into a city with a long basketball tradition, a strong corporate backer and a fan base that has long shown it will respond to teams that feel anchored in local culture. The Sirens brand now has to prove that a new women's pro basketball identity can take hold in a legacy sports market that already knows how to rally around a winner.