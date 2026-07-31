Climate change made Spain and France fire conditions far more likely

Scientists said climate change made Spain’s fire weather 20 times likelier and France’s twice as likely, as nearly 220,000 people were forced to flee.

A World Weather Attribution analysis published July 30 found human-caused climate change made the fire-prone weather behind Spain’s and France’s summer wildfires much more likely. The study put those conditions at 20 times more likely in central Spain and twice as likely in southwest France. It was measuring the background heat, drought and wind that let fires spread faster and burn hotter, not the ignition of any single blaze.

The team said warming has shifted the odds enough to turn rare fire-weather episodes into recurring hazards. Another summary of the same research said warming over the past 26 years tripled the odds of severe fire-risk conditions in Spain and raised them by 40% in France. A Spanish science-media summary said the intensity of weather favoring wildfires increased by up to 50% in some areas of Spain and France between 2016 and 2025, compared with 1981 to 2010.

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The attribution study landed as firefighters in France and Spain were battling major blazes during a summer heatwave. By July 30, both countries had made some headway, but the fires had already driven mass evacuation pressure across southwestern Europe. Concern Worldwide said nearly 220,000 people had been forced from their homes. The smoke hazard also reached beyond the burn scars: Euronews noted that wildfire air pollution can travel thousands of kilometres.

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For governments, the numbers sharpen the case for pre-fire planning, from fuel management and evacuation routes to hospital surge capacity and land-use rules. For insurers, they point to higher expected losses, tighter underwriting and more frequent repricing in fire-prone regions as wildfire seasons lengthen. In the United States, where emergency managers increasingly rely on rapid-attribution science to understand how much warming has loaded the dice, the Spain-France findings add another hard number to the debate over preparedness budgets, building standards and what the public should expect from government when fire weather turns extreme.