The Clippers send Ivica Zubac to the Pacers, landing Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and two first-round picks in a high-stakes NBA trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers have made a major move ahead of the trade deadline, reportedly sending their starting center Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for promising guard Bennedict Mathurin, forward Isaiah Jackson, and two first-round draft picks. The trade, reported by multiple outlets, marks a significant roster shake-up for both franchises as they look to reposition themselves for the rest of the NBA season and beyond.

Details of the Trade Agreement

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks

Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks Indiana Pacers Receive: Ivica Zubac

Both Yahoo Sports and ESPN have confirmed the deal, which is expected to be finalized pending league approval and completion of physicals. The inclusion of two first-round picks highlights Indiana’s commitment to solidifying their frontcourt presence for the stretch run.

What Zubac Brings to the Pacers

Ivica Zubac, a steady force at center, has been a key piece for the Clippers since joining the team in 2019. Known for his rebounding, interior defense, and efficient scoring around the rim, Zubac provides the Pacers with a reliable anchor in the paint. His experience as a playoff starter could prove invaluable to Indiana as they eye a deeper postseason run.

Clippers’ New Additions: Youth and Upside

In exchange, the Clippers receive Bennedict Mathurin, an explosive young guard known for his scoring prowess and versatility. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of star potential, contributing as both a starter and a spark off the bench in Indiana.

Isaiah Jackson adds athleticism and rim protection to the Clippers’ frontcourt rotation. Jackson’s energy and ability to finish above the rim give Los Angeles a different look in the paint. The two first-round picks provide additional assets, giving the Clippers flexibility for future trades or roster building as they look to complement their All-Star core.

Trade Impact and Analysis

: This move signals a commitment to immediate competitiveness. With Zubac, Indiana gains a proven starting center who can shore up their defense and provide consistency alongside their young core. For the Clippers: The deal injects youth and potential into the roster, which could help balance their veteran-heavy lineup. The draft picks also offer insurance for the future, giving the franchise valuable assets in a competitive Western Conference landscape.

While neither source provided direct quotes from team officials or players, the magnitude of the exchange underscores the ambitions of both organizations. The Pacers, currently in playoff contention, aim to solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference, while the Clippers look to recalibrate around their stars with an infusion of young talent and future draft capital.

Looking Ahead

With the trade deadline approaching, both teams may not be done reshaping their rosters. The Pacers are expected to integrate Zubac into their starting lineup quickly, while the Clippers will evaluate how Mathurin and Jackson fit alongside their established core. The added draft picks could also be leveraged for additional moves before the end of the season.

This high-profile NBA trade will be closely watched as both teams chase postseason success and position themselves for the future. For more details on the players involved, visit their official NBA profiles linked above, or follow the latest developments on the NBA standings page.