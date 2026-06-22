Clive Davis, music executive behind hits, dies at 94

Clive Davis, who built Columbia, Arista and J Records into hit-making engines, died at 94. His model for finding and developing stars still shapes the music business.

Clive Davis, the executive who turned artist development into a corporate art form across Columbia Records, Arista Records and J Records, died Monday at 94 at his Manhattan home. His career helped define a music-business model that still drives the industry today: identify a voice early, invest in it heavily, and build it into a mainstream brand.

Davis had recently been hospitalized in New York with an upper respiratory infection, and his death ended a run that stretched from Brooklyn to the center of the record business. Born April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, Davis rose from Columbia’s legal department to become president of Columbia Records in 1967. That ascent mattered as much as the titles he later held, because it gave him control over the label machinery that determined which artists were heard, marketed and sustained.

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He went on to found and lead Arista Records from 1974 to 2000, then launched J Records in 2000 before later serving as chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Across those companies, Davis helped shape the careers of Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Santana, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith and Earth, Wind & Fire. The common thread was not genre but judgment: Davis repeatedly spotted acts with commercial reach and steered labels toward them before the marketplace had fully caught up.

That influence is one reason his name remained familiar far beyond industry circles. He won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer, a distinction that underscored how much power he had exercised without stepping onstage. New York University also made him central to its Clive Davis Institute, a sign of how deeply his methods and reputation had entered the business schools, classrooms and boardrooms where music strategy is now studied.

Source: variety.com

The parts of today’s music business that still bear Davis’s imprint are easy to see: the premium placed on A&R, the hunt for cross-format stars, and the belief that labels still matter when they back the right artist with money, patience and positioning. In an era of fragmented listening and fast-moving hits, Davis’s career remains a reminder that mainstream success is often built long before the audience notices it.